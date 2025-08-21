$41.380.02
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 3042 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 11332 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 6568 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 14015 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 35397 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 44730 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 48127 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 72507 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 178176 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 73059 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
British woman celebrates 116th birthday, becoming the world's oldest person: the woman turned 116 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ethel Caterham from Great Britain, born on August 21, 1909, celebrated her 116th birthday. She is the last living subject of King Edward VII.

British woman celebrates 116th birthday, becoming the world's oldest person: the woman turned 116 years old

Briton Ethel Caterham celebrates her 116th birthday on Thursday, August 21. The woman lives in a nursing home in Surrey, south of London.

This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The oldest person on Earth in April, after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Ina Canbarro Lucas, became British resident Ethel Caterham. Today she is 116 years old. She lives in a nursing home in Lightwater, Surrey.

Ethel Caterham, who was born on August 21, 1909, in the south of England. Thus, Ethel Caterham is the last living subject of King Edward VII, whose reign ended in 1910. Last year, she received a letter from King Charles III, in which he congratulated her on reaching this "remarkable milestone."

Regarding Caterham's biography, the following is known:

She was the second youngest of eight children; grew up in Tidworth, Wiltshire. In her youth, she worked as a nanny in India. Also, a little later, she and her husband Norman (a lieutenant colonel in the army) lived in Hong Kong and Gibraltar.

Recall

In 2020, 111-year-old Bob Weighton from Staffordshire became a Guinness World Record holder after the death of 112-year-old Tetsu Watanabe.

John Tinniswood died at the age of 112, a few months after being recognized as the oldest man in the world. He was born in the year of the Titanic disaster.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
India
Hong Kong
Charles III
United Kingdom
London