British woman celebrates 116th birthday, becoming the world's oldest person: the woman turned 116 years old

Briton Ethel Caterham celebrates her 116th birthday on Thursday, August 21. The woman lives in a nursing home in Surrey, south of London.

This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The oldest person on Earth in April, after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Ina Canbarro Lucas, became British resident Ethel Caterham. Today she is 116 years old. She lives in a nursing home in Lightwater, Surrey.

Ethel Caterham, who was born on August 21, 1909, in the south of England. Thus, Ethel Caterham is the last living subject of King Edward VII, whose reign ended in 1910. Last year, she received a letter from King Charles III, in which he congratulated her on reaching this "remarkable milestone."

Regarding Caterham's biography, the following is known:

She was the second youngest of eight children; grew up in Tidworth, Wiltshire. In her youth, she worked as a nanny in India. Also, a little later, she and her husband Norman (a lieutenant colonel in the army) lived in Hong Kong and Gibraltar.

Recall

In 2020, 111-year-old Bob Weighton from Staffordshire became a Guinness World Record holder after the death of 112-year-old Tetsu Watanabe.

John Tinniswood died at the age of 112, a few months after being recognized as the oldest man in the world. He was born in the year of the Titanic disaster.