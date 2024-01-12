ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

British Prime Minister Sunak confirms shelling of Yemen

British Prime Minister Sunak confirms shelling of Yemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

British Prime Minister Sunak confirms targeted air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, along with the United States, to ensure maritime security.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the Air Force, together with the United States, with the support of the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, had carried out targeted strikes on military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Sunak's statement was published on Friday, January 12, by Sky news, UNN reports .

The Royal Air Force carried out targeted strikes on military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen

Sunak said.

He recalled that in recent months, Houthi militants have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilizing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening British and other ships, causing serious disruption to a vital trade route and increasing commodity prices.

At the same time, Sunak said that despite repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis continue to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against British and US warships.

This cannot be tolerated. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. That is why we have taken limited, necessary and proportionate self-defense measures with the United States

 the statement reads.

It is also noted that the British Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to deter further Houthi aggression.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

