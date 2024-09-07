British PM to meet with Biden next week to discuss support for Ukraine

Next week , British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. The leaders plan to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the White House press service.

Starmer's visit is scheduled for September 13. This will be the second meeting between Biden and Starmer at the White House since Starmer took over as prime minister after Labor's election victory.

Britain is developing a plan for broader support for Ukraine

The leaders will hold in-depth discussions on a range of global issues of common concern, including continuing strong support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, securing hostage release and a ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza, protecting international navigation in the Red Sea from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis, and working toward a free and open Pacific - reads the White House communiqué.

Biden and Starmer will also discuss bilateral cooperation to improve supply chain security and climate issues.

