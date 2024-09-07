British PM to meet with Biden next week to discuss support for Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116699 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119157 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194140 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151316 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151611 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185167 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105032 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83605 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79750 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55038 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 61938 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212015 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200258 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148832 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

British PM to meet with Biden next week to discuss support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23081 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with US President Joe Biden on September 13. The leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, security in the Red Sea, and other global issues.

Next week , British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. The leaders plan to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to the White House press service.

Details

Starmer's visit is scheduled for September 13. This will be the second meeting between Biden and Starmer at the White House since Starmer took over as prime minister after Labor's election victory.

Britain is developing a plan for broader support for Ukraine19.08.24, 02:13 • 49834 views

The leaders will hold in-depth discussions on a range of global issues of common concern, including continuing strong support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, securing hostage release and a ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza, protecting international navigation in the Red Sea from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis, and working toward a free and open Pacific

- reads the White House communiqué. 

Biden and Starmer will also discuss bilateral cooperation to improve supply chain security and climate issues. 

Recall

UK to supply Ukraine with 650 LMM lightweight multi-role missiles under a £162 million contract to strengthen its air defense

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

