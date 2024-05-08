British intelligence: Russia has modified the X-101 air-launched cruise missile

The Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) has increased the lethality of its main air-launched cruise missile X-101/X-102 (AS-23a KODIAK in the Western classification) by equipping it with a second warhead. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, according to UNN.

It is noted that the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces tried to modify its systems and tactics throughout the war against Ukraine.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, this is because many missiles are intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems, while Russia seeks to expand its capabilities to achieve greater effect.

In addition, Russia wants to use old missiles, as the VKS exhausted more modern systems in the early days of the war, the Defense Ministry said.

Intelligence indicates that this latest modification of the missile has probably halved the range of the X-101/X-102, but analysts say that Russia does not need its full range.

The second warhead is designed to increase fragmentation damage to the target. It is likely that this will make the system more effective at hitting unprotected targets, the statement said.

British intelligence predicts an increase in the level of combat losses of the Russian army after the resumption of offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.