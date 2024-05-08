ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
British intelligence: Russia has modified the X-101 air-launched cruise missile

Kyiv

According to British intelligence, Russia has modified its X-101 air-launched cruise missile, equipping it with a second warhead, which increased its lethality but halved its range.

The Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) has increased the lethality of its main air-launched cruise missile X-101/X-102 (AS-23a KODIAK in the Western classification) by equipping it with a second warhead. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces tried to modify its systems and tactics throughout the war against Ukraine.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, this is because many missiles are intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems, while Russia seeks to expand its capabilities to achieve greater effect.

In addition, Russia wants to use old missiles, as the VKS exhausted more modern systems in the early days of the war, the Defense Ministry said.

Intelligence indicates that this latest modification of the missile has probably halved the range of the X-101/X-102, but analysts say that Russia does not need its full range.

The second warhead is designed to increase fragmentation damage to the target. It is likely that this will make the system more effective at hitting unprotected targets,

the statement said.

Recall

British intelligence predicts an increase in the level of combat losses of the Russian army after the resumption of offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

