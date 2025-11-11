British government unveils plan for gradual phase-out of animal testing

$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 6792 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 14927 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
01:20 PM • 14474 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23087 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22011 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19033 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23183 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24931 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27648 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest direction
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near Pokrovsk
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 14953 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22029 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
British government unveils plan for gradual phase-out of animal testing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

The UK government has unveiled a detailed plan for the gradual replacement of animal testing with new laboratory methods. By the end of 2025, they plan to abandon some key safety tests, and by 2030, the use of dogs and primates will be reduced by at least 35%.

British government unveils plan for gradual phase-out of animal testing

The United Kingdom has unveiled a detailed plan that envisages the gradual replacement of animal testing with new laboratory methods. By the end of 2025, it is planned to abandon some basic safety tests, and by 2030, to reduce the use of dogs and primates by at least 35%.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

The government announced that by the end of this year, some tests, including pyrogen testing of drugs, will no longer be performed on animals. They will be replaced by a test using human immune cells in a dish. Experiments involving animals to test medical drugs for dangerous microbes will also be stopped.

Between 2026 and 2035, the government plans to expand the use of alternatives. To this end, a Center for the Validation of Alternative Methods will be created and additional funding will be allocated, including £30 million for a research center.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said he could imagine a day when the use of animals in science would be almost completely stopped, but acknowledged that it would take time:

"I think it's possible, but it's not possible in the near future. Can we get closer to it? I think we can. And we absolutely must do it."

The RSPCA called the plan "a significant step forward" and urged the government to implement it. At the same time, some scientists warn against a too rapid transition to alternatives.

Professor Frances Balkwill from Barts Cancer Institute noted that a complete abandonment of animals in experiments is not yet possible:

"These non-animal methods will never replace the complexity we can observe when a tumor grows in a whole organism, such as a mouse."

Professor Robin Lovell-Badge also expressed concern:

"What about the brain and behavior? How can you study behavior in a Petri dish? You just can't."

The British government emphasizes that it seeks to gradually reduce the use of animals in science while maintaining high standards of safety and research quality. Government plans include not only new technologies but also close cooperation with scientists, industry, and the public on the path to more humane science.

Recall

New research shows that drinking caffeinated coffee is safe for people with atrial fibrillation and may reduce the risk of recurrence of the condition. The results of the four-year DECAF clinical trial were presented at the annual conference of the American Heart Association.

Alla Kiosak

