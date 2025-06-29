British government condemns anti-Israeli slogans by rap group Kneecap at Glastonbury

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 10293 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 67479 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 85860 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 51858 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 75935 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 134620 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 170839 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 87055 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 226046 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 58047 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targetedJune 29, 03:34 AM • 27274 views
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of KyivJune 29, 04:41 AM • 24158 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: part of Drohobych without electricity07:19 AM • 17669 views
US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized it07:28 AM • 23457 views
Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske08:36 AM • 17338 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 67482 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 170841 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 165856 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 226046 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 159825 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day11:06 AM • 8808 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl09:35 AM • 9480 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 85861 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 30816 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 40374 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

British government condemns anti-Israeli slogans by rap group Kneecap at Glastonbury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

The Irish-language rap group Kneecap caused a scandal with their performance at the Glastonbury festival, where anti-Israeli slogans were heard. One of the members is accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at the concert.

British government condemns anti-Israeli slogans by rap group Kneecap at Glastonbury

The Irish-language rap group Kneecap gave a defiant performance to tens of thousands of fans on Saturday at the Glastonbury festival. One of the members faces a lawsuit after being accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert. Police announced they would investigate the video footage for criminal content.

UNN reports with reference to Aljazeera, BBC and Orf.

Details

Belfast rap group Kneecap packed the West Holts stage at Glastonbury for a defiant performance that responded to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with expletive-laden chants.

The Irish-language band made headlines after rapper Liam Óg Ó'hAnnaidh, performing under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of terrorism for allegedly displaying the flag of the banned terrorist organization "Hezbollah" at a concert last year. He denied the accusations. He is also accused of chanting "Go, Hamas! Go, Hezbollah!".

He was charged in May and appeared in London on June 18 for a "terrorist offense." The group denied any support for "Hezbollah," condemning the "political" decision.

"This situation can be quite stressful, but it's nothing compared to what the Palestinian people are going through," says the rapper, dressed in his signature keffiyeh and dark sunglasses.

– said the rapper, dressed in his signature keffiyeh and dark sunglasses

BBC broadcast and subsequent law enforcement actions against Kneecap

The performance at the Glastonbury festival was broadcast live on the BBC.

In a phone call with BBC chief Tim Davie, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy demanded an "urgent explanation" of what checks the BBC carried out before the performance, British media reported.

But it is also indicated that the British public broadcaster acknowledged as a fact that the rapper chanted on the stage of the festival in the south of Great Britain:

"Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF."

A BBC spokesperson said some comments were "highly offensive." The broadcaster warned on screen of "very rude and discriminatory language."

Police announced that they would investigate the video footage for criminal content.

- stated in the official statement.

The performance will no longer be available to watch later on BBC Player.

Recall

Hamas spokesman Mahmoud Mardawi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is setting impossible conditions to prevent a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Israel Defense Forces
United Kingdom
Binyamin Netanyahu
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9