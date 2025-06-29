British government condemns anti-Israeli slogans by rap group Kneecap at Glastonbury

The Irish-language rap group Kneecap gave a defiant performance to tens of thousands of fans on Saturday at the Glastonbury festival. One of the members faces a lawsuit after being accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert. Police announced they would investigate the video footage for criminal content.

UNN reports with reference to Aljazeera, BBC and Orf.

Details

Belfast rap group Kneecap packed the West Holts stage at Glastonbury for a defiant performance that responded to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with expletive-laden chants.

The Irish-language band made headlines after rapper Liam Óg Ó'hAnnaidh, performing under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of terrorism for allegedly displaying the flag of the banned terrorist organization "Hezbollah" at a concert last year. He denied the accusations. He is also accused of chanting "Go, Hamas! Go, Hezbollah!".

He was charged in May and appeared in London on June 18 for a "terrorist offense." The group denied any support for "Hezbollah," condemning the "political" decision.

"This situation can be quite stressful, but it's nothing compared to what the Palestinian people are going through," says the rapper, dressed in his signature keffiyeh and dark sunglasses. – said the rapper, dressed in his signature keffiyeh and dark sunglasses

BBC broadcast and subsequent law enforcement actions against Kneecap

The performance at the Glastonbury festival was broadcast live on the BBC.

In a phone call with BBC chief Tim Davie, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy demanded an "urgent explanation" of what checks the BBC carried out before the performance, British media reported.

But it is also indicated that the British public broadcaster acknowledged as a fact that the rapper chanted on the stage of the festival in the south of Great Britain:

"Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF."

A BBC spokesperson said some comments were "highly offensive." The broadcaster warned on screen of "very rude and discriminatory language."

Police announced that they would investigate the video footage for criminal content. - stated in the official statement.

The performance will no longer be available to watch later on BBC Player.

Recall

Hamas spokesman Mahmoud Mardawi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is setting impossible conditions to prevent a ceasefire and hostage release deal.