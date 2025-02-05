British Foreign Secretary announces almost 70 million euros for Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announces £55 million (€66 million) in aid to Ukraine and emphasizes that Britain is determined to put Kyiv in the strongest possible position.

He said this during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga, reports a correspondent of UNN.

We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and, of course, beyond that, thanks to our generational pact that has cemented a 500-year partnership. We are fighting together for the future, for the future of Ukraine. Today, I am announcing an additional £55 million of UK support for Ukraine to help boost resilience and growth in both our countries and economies - Lemmy said.

Context

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Ukraine with a new support package worth 55 million pounds (66 million euros).

Thus, 17 million pounds (20.5 million euros) will be allocated for innovative energy projects to support the recovery and resilience of Ukraine's energy system.

A further £25 million (€30 million) of UK funding will support Ukraine in strengthening more inclusive, effective and efficient social systems and services.

The UK will also provide 3 million pounds (3.6 million euros) for the supply of Ukrainian grain and other food products to Syria.