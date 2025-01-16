Britain to give Ukraine 150 artillery pieces and a new mobile air defense system

The UK will provide Ukraine with 150 artillery pieces and a new mobile air defense system. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports.

We are providing 150 barrels for artillery that will be manufactured in the United Kingdom for the first time in more than 20 years and will be delivered to Ukraine in just a few weeks. I am also announcing that we will be supplying a new mobile air defense system called Greatful, co-financed by Denmark - Starmer said.

He also said that Britain would continue to train the Ukrainian military.

"In addition to the 50,000 we have already trained in the United Kingdom, we will work with allies to ramp up this work," Starmer said.

AddendumAddendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation on Thursday, January 16, in Kyiv .

The Declaration of Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland states that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with military assistance of at least £3 billion per year until 2030/31 and for as long as necessary to support Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the UK should provide a total of $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine this year. This includes $3 billion from Russian assets.