Britain to give Ukraine 150 artillery pieces and a new mobile air defense system

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113566 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121590 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123115 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107444 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150809 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106545 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135094 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104434 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111549 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109304 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169719 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109304 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146564 views
Britain to give Ukraine 150 artillery pieces and a new mobile air defense system

Britain to give Ukraine 150 artillery pieces and a new mobile air defense system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26103 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces the transfer of 150 artillery pieces and a new air defense system to Ukraine. The countries sign an agreement on military aid worth 3 billion pounds annually until 2031.

The UK will provide Ukraine with 150 artillery pieces and a new mobile air defense system. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports.

We are providing 150 barrels for artillery that will be manufactured in the United Kingdom for the first time in more than 20 years and will be delivered to Ukraine in just a few weeks. I am also announcing that we will be supplying a new mobile air defense system called Greatful, co-financed by Denmark

- Starmer said.

He also said that Britain would continue to train the Ukrainian military.

"In addition to the 50,000 we have already trained in the United Kingdom, we will work with allies to ramp up this work," Starmer said.

AddendumAddendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a century of cooperation on Thursday, January 16, in Kyiv .

The Declaration of Distinctive Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland states that the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with military assistance of at least £3 billion per year until 2030/31 and for as long as necessary to support Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the UK should provide a total of $6.6 billion in aid to Ukraine this year. This includes $3 billion from Russian assets.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
denmarkDenmark
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

