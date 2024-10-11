Britain suspects 37 firms of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention - BBC

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14133 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89269 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159077 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133588 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140605 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137819 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169588 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138174 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137747 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77782 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105983 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169588 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197061 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186131 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137747 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145164 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153665 views
Britain suspects 37 firms of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention - BBC

Britain suspects 37 firms of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention - BBC

 • 16577 views

The UK government is investigating 37 companies suspected of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention. So far, no firm has been punished, and the investigation has been ongoing since December 2022.

The British government is investigating 37 British-linked firms suspected of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention, but no one has been punished so far, the BBC reports, citing information it has received, UNN reports.

Details

In December 2022, the Group of Seven countries, later joined by other states, imposed an embargo on Russian oil imports by sea and a price ceiling on Russian oil of $60 per barrel. That is, companies in these countries are prohibited from trading in Russian oil, for example, insuring cargo, if the selling price of a barrel is more than $60.

The BBC reportedly requested and received a response that the UK Treasury had opened an investigation into 52 companies suspected of violating the ban since December 2022.

By August of this year, investigations into 15 cases had been completed, while the remaining 37 cases were still under investigation. At the same time, no fines have been issued to anyone.

The UK Treasury does not disclose the names of these companies.

Cases of alleged sanctions circumvention are investigated by a special unit of the Ministry, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). In March of this year, OFSI received an additional 50 million pounds (about $65 million) to enforce the sanctions regime.

Louis Wilson, Head of Oil Investigations at Global Witness, an anti-corruption organization, is outraged that the British Treasury has not yet punished anyone for complicity in the circumvention of sanctions and calls on the government to act more decisively.

"If the UK government puts an end to the involvement of British firms in Putin's speculation, I think others will follow suit," Wilson told the BBC.

The country's Ministry of Finance explains that such investigations are quite complex and therefore take a long time, and Louis Wilson admits that firms can quite easily "suddenly discover" documents that prove their innocence.

According to Wilson, the United States does not want to tighten sanctions enforcement because it fears that the disappearance of a large share of Russian oil from the world market will lead to higher prices.

The US administration is proving that sanctions are working to some extent: Russia has long been forced to sell oil at a discount of about 17%.

A spokesperson for the British Treasury added to this in a commentary to the BBC that, according to the Russian Ministry of Finance, oil tax revenues fell by 30% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Harriet Baldwin, shadow deputy foreign secretary and Conservative MP, told the BBC that she had information that suppliers and British buyers were circumventing the price ceiling by sending Russian oil first for refining in third countries and then importing oil products to Britain.

British company fined for violating sanctions against russia28.09.24, 00:44 • 25474 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
g7G7
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States

