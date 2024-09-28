British company fined for violating sanctions against russia

A British company has been fined for violating sanctions related to russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Finance, UNN reports.

Details

The United Kingdom imposed a fine of 15,000 pounds on Integral Concierge Services (ICSL) for violating sanctions imposed on russia in response to its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

ICSL provided property management services for a person whose assets were frozen under sanctions. In the period from 2022 to 2023, the company conducted 26 financial transactions, despite knowing about possible violations. As a result, ICSL was fined, did not appeal the decision and paid the fine in full.

UK Sanctions Minister David Dowty emphasized that this case is an important warning to businesses, as the government is strictly monitoring compliance with the sanctions regime. He emphasized the United Kingdom's determination to fight sanctions evasion and assured that the government will continue to take strict action against violators.

