Britain supplied Ukraine with over 85,000 military drones in six months - UK government
Kyiv • UNN
The United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with over 85,000 military drones in the first six months of this year, investing £600 million to accelerate deliveries. Defense Minister John Healey stated that Britain is responding to Russia's escalating aggression by increasing drone production and strengthening NATO's air defense.
Details
It is noted that this year Britain invested 600 million pounds sterling (almost 800 million dollars) to accelerate the supply of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - in particular, tens of thousands of FPV drones, which are currently deciding the situation on the front line.
We must respond to Putin's dangerous escalation in Ukraine and across Europe by increasing drone production and strengthening NATO's air defense.
It is stated that "the national security of Great Britain - the basis of the government's plan for change - begins in Ukraine."
Recall
The UK Ministry of Defense prematurely transferred hundreds of air defense missiles manufactured in Belfast to Ukraine. These light multi-purpose missiles have been used to protect Ukraine's airspace since February 2022.
