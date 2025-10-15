Britain supplied Ukraine with over 85,000 military drones in six months - UK government

More than 85,000 military drones have been supplied by Great Britain to Ukraine in just six months of this year, thanks to accelerated production by British companies and support for jobs in both countries. This was reported on the website of the Kingdom's government, informs UNN.

It is noted that this year Britain invested 600 million pounds sterling (almost 800 million dollars) to accelerate the supply of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - in particular, tens of thousands of FPV drones, which are currently deciding the situation on the front line.

We must respond to Putin's dangerous escalation in Ukraine and across Europe by increasing drone production and strengthening NATO's air defense. - said British Defense Minister John Healey.

It is stated that "the national security of Great Britain - the basis of the government's plan for change - begins in Ukraine."

The UK Ministry of Defense prematurely transferred hundreds of air defense missiles manufactured in Belfast to Ukraine. These light multi-purpose missiles have been used to protect Ukraine's airspace since February 2022.

Ukraine and Great Britain launch joint production of interceptor drones