Great Britain is sending packaged mock-ups of air defense systems and tanks to Ukrainian troops. In this way, the Russian army spends resources on destroying fake targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Times.

It is noted that these mock-ups are assembled on the front line in a few hours.

According to British military officials, as part of this strategy, Russia is deliberately given the impression that Ukraine has significantly more weapons than it actually does. This forces the enemy to spend ammunition and forces on cheap dummies, instead of hitting real military equipment.

We are not transferring a large amount of weapons to Ukraine, so any decision that allows us to increase its visual presence on the front line is beneficial for us - explained Squadron Commander of the Royal Air Force Laurie Simner.

Given the development of Russian intelligence - satellite images, drones and other means of observation - traditional inflatable models, which were used during the Second World War, are no longer effective. Therefore, the British have developed more modern methods of misleading the enemy.

Responsibility for the implementation of this initiative rests with the Kindred task force, which operates within the structure of the UK Ministry of Defense. It cooperates with industry experts to create plausible decoys.

Experts take digital images of the real equipment that London transfers to Ukraine, print them on special materials and send them to Kyiv. There, Ukrainian soldiers quickly assemble the mock-ups, which are then deployed on the front line to disorient Russian detection systems.

Colonel Ollie Todd, who is the military procurement manager for the Kindred task force, said that a group of 20 people worked on mock-ups of the Challenger 2 tanks and the AS-90 armored self-propelled artillery unit, which are in short supply.

They look just like the real thing. You can be easily fooled - he said.

According to him, if Great Britain supplies Ukraine with five vehicles, then about 30 false targets will probably be sent after them. At the same time, he mentioned how armored vehicles with Stormer anti-aircraft missile launchers were recently transferred to Ukraine.

Ukraine is actively replacing its military equipment on the battlefield with fake mock-ups so that the Russian army wastes shells on the destruction of false targets.

