Britain sends decoys of air defense systems and tanks to Ukraine to deceive the Russian army

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Popular news

Russia "promises to think": Peskov commented on Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

May 10, 05:41 PM

More than 117 battles have already taken place on the front today: where exactly the enemy is advancing

May 10, 08:18 PM

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

12:20 AM
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM
Britain sends decoys of air defense systems and tanks to Ukraine to deceive the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Britain is transferring packaged decoys of air defense equipment and tanks to Ukraine. This forces the Russian military to spend resources on destroying false targets instead of real ones.

Britain sends decoys of air defense systems and tanks to Ukraine to deceive the Russian army

Great Britain is sending packaged mock-ups of air defense systems and tanks to Ukrainian troops. In this way, the Russian army spends resources on destroying fake targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Times.

Details

It is noted that these mock-ups are assembled on the front line in a few hours.

According to British military officials, as part of this strategy, Russia is deliberately given the impression that Ukraine has significantly more weapons than it actually does. This forces the enemy to spend ammunition and forces on cheap dummies, instead of hitting real military equipment.

We are not transferring a large amount of weapons to Ukraine, so any decision that allows us to increase its visual presence on the front line is beneficial for us

- explained Squadron Commander of the Royal Air Force Laurie Simner.

Given the development of Russian intelligence - satellite images, drones and other means of observation - traditional inflatable models, which were used during the Second World War, are no longer effective. Therefore, the British have developed more modern methods of misleading the enemy.

Responsibility for the implementation of this initiative rests with the Kindred task force, which operates within the structure of the UK Ministry of Defense. It cooperates with industry experts to create plausible decoys.

Experts take digital images of the real equipment that London transfers to Ukraine, print them on special materials and send them to Kyiv. There, Ukrainian soldiers quickly assemble the mock-ups, which are then deployed on the front line to disorient Russian detection systems.

Colonel Ollie Todd, who is the military procurement manager for the Kindred task force, said that a group of 20 people worked on mock-ups of the Challenger 2 tanks and the AS-90 armored self-propelled artillery unit, which are in short supply.

They look just like the real thing. You can be easily fooled

- he said.

According to him, if Great Britain supplies Ukraine with five vehicles, then about 30 false targets will probably be sent after them. At the same time, he mentioned how armored vehicles with Stormer anti-aircraft missile launchers were recently transferred to Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Ukraine is actively replacing its military equipment on the battlefield with fake mock-ups so that the Russian army wastes shells on the destruction of false targets.

British intelligence tells how Russians disguise their ships and aircraft20.03.24, 11:35 • 33834 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Challenger 2
Royal Air Force
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United Kingdom
Ukraine
