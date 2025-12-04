Britain sanctions Russian GRU over 2018 Novichok attack

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
12:31 PM • 6582 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 16937 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 11966 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 13720 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 14775 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 24681 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 41127 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35502 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45477 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 60490 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.3m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 23428 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 30485 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 15345 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 15703 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 11377 views
Publications
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 11462 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 16953 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 30612 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 60497 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 51893 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Irakli Kobakhidze
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Belgium
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 794 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 15779 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 23306 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 68118 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 71140 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Britain sanctions Russian GRU over 2018 Novichok attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The British government said the GRU was fully sanctioned for “reckless” actions, including the attack in Salisbury targeting Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who was imprisoned in Russia in 2006 for spying for the UK. He was released as part of a spy swap in 2010 and settled in the UK.

Britain sanctions Russian GRU over 2018 Novichok attack

Great Britain imposed sanctions against the Russian military intelligence agency GRU and summoned the Russian ambassador on Thursday after an investigation concluded that dictator Vladimir Putin was responsible for a nerve agent attack on British soil in 2018, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The British government stated that the GRU is fully sanctioned for "reckless" actions, including the attack in Salisbury targeting Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who was imprisoned in Russia in 2006 for spying for Great Britain. He was released as part of a spy exchange in 2010 and settled in Great Britain.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal became seriously ill in March 2018 after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent, which was smeared on the doorknob of the former spy's front door. Police officer Nick Bailey also fell ill. All three survived.

Three months later, British woman Dawn Sturgess and her partner collapsed after finding a discarded perfume bottle containing Novichok. Sturgess sprayed the contents of the bottle on her wrist and died a few days later. Her partner survived.

Addendum

Moscow denies any involvement in the poisonings. In 2018, Putin called Sergei Skripal "just a scumbag" who was of no interest to the Kremlin.

Former UK Supreme Court judge Anthony Hughes, who led the inquiry into Sturgess's death, said the attack on the Skripals "must have been authorized at the highest level" by Putin.

He concluded that Sturgess was an "innocent victim of an attempt by officers of a Russian state organization to carry out an assassination on the streets of Salisbury using a highly toxic nerve agent."

Great Britain accused three alleged GRU agents of attacking the Skripals, but Great Britain does not have an extradition agreement with Russia, so there is little chance of bringing them to justice.

Novichok is a class of military-grade nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War. Western weapons experts believe that this weapon was produced only in Russia, although Moscow stated that the US, Great Britain, and other countries have the expertise to produce it.

The UK's sanctions statement also named eight alleged military cyber intelligence officers who worked for the GRU. 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Hughes' findings "are a stark reminder of the Kremlin's disregard for innocent lives."

"Dawn's needless death was a tragedy and will forever be a reminder of Russia's reckless aggression," he said.

Novichok poisoning of the Skripals: new details emerge29.10.24, 21:37 • 21274 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Great Britain