Novichok poisoning of the Skripals: new details emerge
Kyiv • UNN
New details of the Novichok poisoning were revealed at the hearing into Dawn Sturgis' death. It turned out that the boy who had been in contact with Skripal on the day of the poisoning had also been feeling unwell for several days.
The boy who had been in contact with Sergei Skripal on the day of the poisoning soon felt unwell. At the hearing on the death of another Novichok poisoner, Dawn Sturgis, new details were revealed, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
Details
On Monday, the hearing participants were shown footage from a CCTV camera showing Sergei Skripal talking to a boy and giving him bread so that he could feed the ducks in Salisbury.
This boy and two other people were later tracked down during the investigation and found to be unwell for several days after the meeting with Skripal.
The main focus of the hearing remains the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died after she sprayed herself with a significant amount of a toxic substance that ended up in a perfume bottle. Her partner, Charles Rowley, found the bottle of liquid, which he mistook for perfume, in a box of items collected for a charity near Salisbury and gave it to Sturgess.
After coming into contact with Novichok, which was on a bottle of perfume, Charles and Dawn became seriously ill and were hospitalized, where Dawn died on July 8, 2018.
Participants of the hearings are to find out the connection between the death of Dawn Sturgis and the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March 2018.
Earlier, British intelligence agencies blamed Russia for this. The Kremlin denies this.