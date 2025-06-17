Britain has expanded sanctions against Russia: 10 individuals and organizations and 20 ships have been added

The United Kingdom has expanded the sanctions list against Russia, adding 10 individuals and organizations and 20 vessels, according to the British Foreign Office website, writes UNN.

On June 17, 2025, 10 new designations and 20 new vessel specifications were added under the sanctions regime against Russia - the statement reads.

The BBC reported that the UK was expected to announce new sanctions against Russia aimed at "restricting Putin's war machine" along with other allies of Ukraine on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the measures would increase economic pressure on the Kremlin to show Vladimir Putin that "it is in his and Russia's interest to demonstrate that he is serious about peace."

Downing Street said the new package of sanctions would aim to maintain "pressure on the Russian military-industrial complex" but did not provide further details.

In a statement, Starmer said he and other G7 partners were finalizing new measures at the summit in Alberta and that they would "cut Russia's energy revenues and cut the funds they can pour into their illegal war."

