Britain closes one of two schemes for Ukrainian refugees

On February 19, the UK government terminated the Ukraine Family Scheme, a program to help families from Ukraine. This is one of two schemes for the legal entry of Ukrainians fleeing the consequences of a full-scale Russian invasion. This is stated on the website of the British government, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that applications for the Ukraine Family Scheme program were closed on Monday at 15:00 London time. The program allowed Ukrainians to enter the UK, provided they had relatives living there, and to study, work and receive benefits for the next three years.

After completing the Ukraine Family Scheme, its participants are offered to apply for another sponsorship program, Homes for Ukraine, under which the British host Ukrainians in exchange for government support.

The first visas issued to Ukrainians expire in March 2025, meaning that by then they must find an alternative way to stay legally in the UK.

UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 2026