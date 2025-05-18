Britain prepares deal with EU to simplify trade and travel

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to strike a new deal with the European Union next week to strengthen the partnership between the parties after Brexit and simplify trade in certain categories of food products. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

According to the news agency, Starmer will meet with European Union leaders in London on Monday to help restart relations with the bloc. At the same time, both sides will seek to make progress in certain areas, while others will remain closed.

It is noted that Britain left the EU in 2020, but Starmer has been trying to strengthen ties between the country's largest trading partner since his center-left Labor Party won the national election last year.

The Prime Minister's office said that the Summit will result in an agreement, although details are scarce. It is only known that the agreement will improve the situation for British producers who currently face product inspections or are unable to export it (i.e. simplification of trade), and will also ease the situation for families facing higher bills and queues when traveling.

This week, the Prime Minister will conclude another agreement that will be in the national interests of this country. It will be beneficial for growth, jobs, bills and our borders, - the statement of Starmer's office reads.

On Friday, Starmer suggested the possibility of concluding an agreement with the European Union on youth mobility at the summit.

Public opinion polls also show that Brexit is becoming increasingly unpopular among the British electorate, as the economy has not been doing well in recent years, and international trade is a particularly weak spot.

