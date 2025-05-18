Britain prepares deal with EU to simplify trade and travel

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 105944 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 78829 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 55605 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 65177 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 311025 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 254571 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 121967 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118440 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99045 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121699 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan

May 17, 04:14 PM • 5332 views

A 19-year-old Ukrainian woman returned home after three years of occupation - Yermak

May 17, 04:35 PM • 4606 views

The Kremlin confirmed the conversation between Putin and Trump: Peskov announced the details

May 17, 05:14 PM • 5128 views

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

May 17, 07:11 PM • 6278 views

The battalion commander of the 47th Magura Brigade submitted a report on dismissal: reason

May 17, 07:55 PM • 12116 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 105944 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 311025 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 254571 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 372906 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 361064 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 55499 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 78829 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 51586 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 55996 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 66837 views
Britain prepares deal with EU to simplify trade and travel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Keir Starmer is planning a meeting with EU leaders to reset relations and reach an agreement that will make trade easier for British manufacturers and improve the situation with bills for families.

Britain prepares deal with EU to simplify trade and travel

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to strike a new deal with the European Union next week to strengthen the partnership between the parties after Brexit and simplify trade in certain categories of food products. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, Starmer will meet with European Union leaders in London on Monday to help restart relations with the bloc. At the same time, both sides will seek to make progress in certain areas, while others will remain closed.

It is noted that Britain left the EU in 2020, but Starmer has been trying to strengthen ties between the country's largest trading partner since his center-left Labor Party won the national election last year.

The Prime Minister's office said that the Summit will result in an agreement, although details are scarce. It is only known that the agreement will improve the situation for British producers who currently face product inspections or are unable to export it (i.e. simplification of trade), and will also ease the situation for families facing higher bills and queues when traveling.

This week, the Prime Minister will conclude another agreement that will be in the national interests of this country. It will be beneficial for growth, jobs, bills and our borders,

- the statement of Starmer's office reads.

On Friday, Starmer suggested the possibility of concluding an agreement with the European Union on youth mobility at the summit.

Public opinion polls also show that Brexit is becoming increasingly unpopular among the British electorate, as the economy has not been doing well in recent years, and international trade is a particularly weak spot.

Let us remind you

British Defence Secretary John Healey allowed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. He made the statement following a meeting with colleagues in Rome, but did not provide details.

Starmer vowed to eradicate care worker visa fraud in Britain16.05.25, 18:44 • 2694 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
John Healey
Keir Starmer
Reuters
European Union
United Kingdom
London
