British Foreign Secretary David Lammy published a post on X, calling on the Russian president to commit and unconditionally cease fire, UNN reports.

We welcome the progress made by President Trump towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, and were pleased to discuss it with Marco Rubio, as well as efforts to restore calm in the Middle East. - said David Lammy, Head of British Diplomacy

In his statement, the British official stressed that the head of the Kremlin must decide to end military operations against Ukraine.

Putin must commit to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions, as Ukraine has done. - said British Foreign Minister David Lammy

Recall

UNN previously reported that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy did not see a real desire of the Russian Federation to achieve peace after Lavrov's speech at the G20. Britain will continue to support Ukraine, allocating £3 billion annually.

