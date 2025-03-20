Britain acknowledged Trump's efforts in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted Trump's progress in the ceasefire in Ukraine. He called on Putin to commit to a ceasefire without any conditions.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy published a post on X, calling on the Russian president to commit and unconditionally cease fire, UNN reports.
We welcome the progress made by President Trump towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, and were pleased to discuss it with Marco Rubio, as well as efforts to restore calm in the Middle East.
In his statement, the British official stressed that the head of the Kremlin must decide to end military operations against Ukraine.
Putin must commit to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions, as Ukraine has done.
