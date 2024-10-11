Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk appointed Deputy Minister of Defense: He was in charge of Kharkiv defense
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk as Deputy Defense Minister. Melnyk has management experience in the military-legal sphere and participated in the defense of Kharkiv.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, has appointed Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk as Deputy Minister of Defense, UNN reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.
Details
Sergiy Melnyk was born on July 12, 1977, in Vinnytsia region. In 1999, he graduated from Kharkiv Military University, after which he began his career in senior positions at the Military Law Faculty of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law Academy. In 2009, he received his second degree.
Since 1999, he has served in various positions in the Air Defense Brigades.
Since November 2019, he has been the Head of the Military Law Institute of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.
In 2022, Sergiy Melnyk successfully completed a strategic-level senior management course (L-4) at the National Defense University of Ukraine.
From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was in charge of the defense of the city of Kharkiv.
The newly appointed Deputy Minister is a Doctor of Law, Professor of Military Law, Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine and winner of the State Prize of Ukraine in Education.
