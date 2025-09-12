Brent and WTI oil prices fell on September 12

$41.210.09
Exclusive
07:23 AM • 880 views
NABU detective involved in accident: victim loses leg
05:51 AM • 27976 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 33052 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 47309 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 70675 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 38414 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 29859 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 48235 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17514 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17797 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the warSeptember 11, 10:39 PM • 21809 views
Russian authorities report downing seven drones over Moscow: consequences being clarifiedSeptember 11, 11:40 PM • 24684 views
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNSSeptember 12, 01:20 AM • 24255 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28September 12, 01:21 AM • 24490 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 18915 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 70678 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 63836 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 69761 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 130393 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 23946 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 63836 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 34071 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 40757 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 105895 views
Brent and WTI oil prices fell on September 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On September 12, Brent crude futures fell to $65.88 per barrel, and WTI to $61.86. The decline was caused by concerns about demand in the US and oversupply.

Brent and WTI oil prices fell on September 12

On Friday, September 12, oil prices fell. Specifically, Brent crude futures fell by 49 cents, or 0.74%, to $65.88 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 51 cents, or 0.82%, to $61.86, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Oil prices fell on Friday, adding to significant declines in the previous session, as fears of a potential demand slowdown in the US and an overall supply surplus outweighed concerns about supply disruptions due to the Middle East conflict and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

A daily report from SDIC Futures states that the oil market continues to fluctuate between oversupply pressure and fears of short-term disruptions, but geopolitical concerns are increasingly less supportive of prices.

Recall

The New Zealand government lowered the price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Reuters
New Zealand
United States