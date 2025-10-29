$42.080.01
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
02:53 PM • 12839 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
12:54 PM • 41068 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
12:21 PM • 29589 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49216 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28484 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75365 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48442 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47291 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114479 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Publications
Exclusives
Bottle with messages from World War I soldiers found on Australian beach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

A bottle containing diary entries by Australian soldiers from World War I, written in 1916, has been found on Wharton Beach in Western Australia. The letters from privates Malcolm Neville and William Harley were discovered by the Brown family while cleaning the coastline.

Bottle with messages from World War I soldiers found on Australian beach
Photo: AP

A bottle containing diary entries of Australian soldiers from World War I was found on Wharton Beach in Western Australia, a century after the war events. Inside the thick clear glass were letters written in pencil by privates Malcolm Neville (27) and William Harley (37) on August 15, 1916, a few days after they began their journey to the Western Front in France. This was reported by NBS News, writes UNN.

Details

The Brown family, who found the bottle while cleaning the coast, reported that the paper, although wet, remained legible. Neville wrote to his mother about "a very good time" and the taste of the food, and Harley left a wish for whoever found the bottle: "May whoever finds it be as healthy as we are now."

Spaniard lay dead in his apartment for 15 years, neighbors shocked: law enforcement investigating details13.10.25, 19:18 • 4485 views

Malcolm Neville died in battle a year after deployment, and William Harley, wounded twice, survived the war and died in 1934. Relatives of the soldiers, informed of the find, called it an "incredible miracle."

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Deb Brown, who found the bottle, suggested that it had been buried in the dunes almost the entire time and had only recently shifted due to beach erosion. 

The bottle is in perfect condition. If it had been in the sea, the paper would have disintegrated from the sun 

– she noted.

240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in China10.10.25, 07:30 • 18606 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Mobilization
Skirmishes
Australia
France