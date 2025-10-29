Bottle with messages from World War I soldiers found on Australian beach

Photo: AP

A bottle containing diary entries of Australian soldiers from World War I was found on Wharton Beach in Western Australia, a century after the war events. Inside the thick clear glass were letters written in pencil by privates Malcolm Neville (27) and William Harley (37) on August 15, 1916, a few days after they began their journey to the Western Front in France. This was reported by NBS News, writes UNN.

Details

The Brown family, who found the bottle while cleaning the coast, reported that the paper, although wet, remained legible. Neville wrote to his mother about "a very good time" and the taste of the food, and Harley left a wish for whoever found the bottle: "May whoever finds it be as healthy as we are now."

Malcolm Neville died in battle a year after deployment, and William Harley, wounded twice, survived the war and died in 1934. Relatives of the soldiers, informed of the find, called it an "incredible miracle."

Photo: AP

Deb Brown, who found the bottle, suggested that it had been buried in the dunes almost the entire time and had only recently shifted due to beach erosion.

The bottle is in perfect condition. If it had been in the sea, the paper would have disintegrated from the sun – she noted.

