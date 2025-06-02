Both delegations have arrived at the venue for Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul - Russian media

The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the venue for negotiations in Istanbul, where the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations is to take place, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the venue for negotiations in Istanbul," one of the state-owned Russian media reported.

Prior to that, according to Russian media, the Russian delegation arrived at the venue for negotiations in Istanbul, where the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations is to take place.

As Turkish diplomatic sources told the Turkish media, a trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to begin on Monday at 13:00 local time at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

The negotiations will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and senior officials from all three countries are expected to attend. The Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin, is also scheduled to participate.

Addition

Ukraine has sent Russia a document with ceasefire conditions in advance, the Kremlin, in turn, did not give feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.