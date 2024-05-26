Borrell reacts to the attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reacted on social network X to the Russian attack on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv, UNN reports .

Details

I strongly condemn Russia's horrific attacks on the city of Kharkiv today, including the overwhelmed shopping center and the killing and wounding of civilians Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell

The official also emphasized the need for Europe to increase support for air defense, which "saves lives and protects Ukrainian cities.

These systematic Russian crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure once again underscore the need for Europe to urgently increase support for air defense: it saves lives and protects Ukrainian cities Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell

Borrell added that all those responsible for these and other Russian war crimes will be brought to justice.

Context

On the afternoon of May 25, explosions occurred in Kharkiv. The mayor said that a construction hypermarket was hit. In the evening, the Russians struck Kharkiv again.

