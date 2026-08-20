Border guards shot down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun during the attack

During today's Russian attack, border guards shot down a cruise missile with a machine gun, the State Border Guard Service reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Border guards shot down a cruise missile with a machine gun. Today in the Kyiv region, one of the mobile fire teams destroyed a cruise missile that was heading toward the capital - the State Border Guard Service reported.

As stated, "the downed target fell outside populated areas".

The death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region has risen to 14; aircraft have been deployed to deal with the aftermath