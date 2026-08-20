Border guards shot down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun during the attack
Kyiv • UNN
A mobile fire group of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region destroyed a cruise missile heading toward the capital. The debris fell outside populated areas.
During today's Russian attack, border guards shot down a cruise missile with a machine gun, the State Border Guard Service reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Border guards shot down a cruise missile with a machine gun. Today in the Kyiv region, one of the mobile fire teams destroyed a cruise missile that was heading toward the capital
As stated, "the downed target fell outside populated areas".
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