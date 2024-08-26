Border guards shoot down reconnaissance UAV over Dnipro region
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the destruction of a Russian Zala 421/Merlin reconnaissance drone over the Dnipro region. The drone was shot down by border guards and “shattered into pieces”.
