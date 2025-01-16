Occupants are trying to destabilize the situation by spreading information about an alleged breakthrough in Sumy region - border guard

The Russians say that they allegedly broke through the border in Sumy region to frighten Ukrainians - but there was no breakthrough. The defense forces are holding their positions within the Sumy region. The head of the press service of the 15th mobile border guard detachment "Steel Border" Ivan Shevtsov said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

In fact, such information is circulated at least once a week. They create such fake reports to destabilize the situation inside our country, to make them flee as far away as possible, but not a single such case has been confirmed. Today, the Defense Forces are holding their positions within the Sumy region. No enemy breakthroughs have occurred. There are no preparations for a breakthrough on the state border - Shevtsov said.

However, he noted that there is a possibility of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups entering, as nature and weather conditions allow it, but the border guards are always ready to meet the occupiers.

"If we talk about Sumy and Chernihiv regions, there is a terrain with a large number of swamps and forests, which prevents the breakthrough of troops into the territory of Ukraine. But this allows for the work of subversive reconnaissance groups, so it is the border guards who create fortifications and mine the area to prevent enemy subversive reconnaissance groups from entering the rear of our country. Usually, a DRG is prepared for certain weather conditions, such as heavy rain, fog or heavy snow. This is when reconnaissance drones cannot fly, when visibility is poor, and this is the best time for scouts to work," noted Shevtsov.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Sumy Regional Military Administration denied the information that Russian troops had broken through the border near the settlements of Zhuravka and Prokhody.

124 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector.