"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Occupants are trying to destabilize the situation by spreading information about an alleged breakthrough in Sumy region - border guard

Occupants are trying to destabilize the situation by spreading information about an alleged breakthrough in Sumy region - border guard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27410 views

Border guards deny information about a breakthrough of the border by enemy in Sumy region. The defense forces are holding their positions and are ready for possible attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to penetrate through natural conditions.

The Russians say that they allegedly broke through the border in Sumy region to frighten Ukrainians - but there was no breakthrough. The defense forces are holding their positions within the Sumy region. The head of the press service of the 15th mobile border guard detachment "Steel Border" Ivan Shevtsov said this during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

In fact, such information is circulated at least once a week. They create such fake reports to destabilize the situation inside our country, to make them flee as far away as possible, but not a single such case has been confirmed. Today, the Defense Forces are holding their positions within the Sumy region. No enemy breakthroughs have occurred. There are no preparations for a breakthrough on the state border

- Shevtsov said.

However, he noted that there is a possibility of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups entering, as nature and weather conditions allow it, but the border guards are always ready to meet the occupiers.

"If we talk about Sumy and Chernihiv regions, there is a terrain with a large number of swamps and forests, which prevents the breakthrough of troops into the territory of Ukraine. But this allows for the work of subversive reconnaissance groups, so it is the border guards who create fortifications and mine the area to prevent enemy subversive reconnaissance groups from entering the rear of our country. Usually, a DRG is prepared for certain weather conditions, such as heavy rain, fog or heavy snow. This is when reconnaissance drones cannot fly, when visibility is poor, and this is the best time for scouts to work," noted Shevtsov.

Addendum

On Tuesday, January 14, the Sumy Regional Military Administration denied the information that Russian troops had broken through the border near the settlements of Zhuravka and Prokhody.

Recall

124 combat engagements took place in the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums

