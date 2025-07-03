Border crossing with Romania changes operating hours: what travelers need to know

The "Solotvyno" - "Sighetu Marmatiei" border crossing point between Ukraine and Romania is temporarily changing its operating hours, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service's announcement.

Details

"At the 'Solotvyno - Sighetu Marmatiei' border crossing point, the processing of vehicles will be temporarily suspended from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM," the statement reads.

Pedestrian crossing, as indicated, operates without changes.

Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning their trips.

"From July 7 and tentatively until September 3, 2025, repair work will be carried out here - the reconstruction of the bridge over the Tysa River," the SBGS explained.

