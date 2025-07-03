Border crossing with Romania changes operating hours: what travelers need to know
From July 7, 2025, to September 3, 2025, the "Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației" border crossing point will temporarily suspend vehicle processing from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM due to bridge reconstruction. Pedestrian traffic will operate without changes.
The "Solotvyno" - "Sighetu Marmatiei" border crossing point between Ukraine and Romania is temporarily changing its operating hours, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service's announcement.
Details
"At the 'Solotvyno - Sighetu Marmatiei' border crossing point, the processing of vehicles will be temporarily suspended from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM," the statement reads.
Pedestrian crossing, as indicated, operates without changes.
Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning their trips.
"From July 7 and tentatively until September 3, 2025, repair work will be carried out here - the reconstruction of the bridge over the Tysa River," the SBGS explained.
