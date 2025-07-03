Border crossing with Romania changes operating hours: what travelers need to know

$41.810.01
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3257 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 13819 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41437 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30253 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 36914 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32122 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26355 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49294 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164230 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93742 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Tags
Authors
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to Ukraine
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164230 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Border crossing with Romania changes operating hours: what travelers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 433 views

From July 7, 2025, to September 3, 2025, the "Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației" border crossing point will temporarily suspend vehicle processing from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM due to bridge reconstruction. Pedestrian traffic will operate without changes.

Border crossing with Romania changes operating hours: what travelers need to know

The "Solotvyno" - "Sighetu Marmatiei" border crossing point between Ukraine and Romania is temporarily changing its operating hours, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service's announcement.

Details

"At the 'Solotvyno - Sighetu Marmatiei' border crossing point, the processing of vehicles will be temporarily suspended from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM," the statement reads.

Pedestrian crossing, as indicated, operates without changes.

Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning their trips.

"From July 7 and tentatively until September 3, 2025, repair work will be carried out here - the reconstruction of the bridge over the Tysa River," the SBGS explained.

With summer, queues at the border with the EU increased: the busiest points were named01.07.25, 11:25 • 1148 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Romania
Ukraine
Tesla
