Booking and more: Diya restores access to important public services after Russian cyberattack
Kyiv • UNN
The Unified State Register and the Civil Registry Office have been restored, so the Diia app again offers access to deeds, sole proprietorship services, employee booking, and other services.
Actual records, services of individual entrepreneurs, reservations and other documents and services are back in Diya, the online public service reported on Monday, UNN writes.
Details
The Ministry of Justice has reportedly restored the operation of the USR and the Civil Registry Office, so Diya is again available:
- Actual records
- Services of individual entrepreneurs
- Booking of employees
- Birth certificates
- Extract from the child's place of residence
Also, the submission of applications to the International Register of Losses on the Diia portal has been launched.
In addition, "many other services" are reportedly available.
Ukrainian registries restored after large-scale Russian cyberattack: what has changed20.01.25, 11:31 • 114031 view