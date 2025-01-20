Booking and more: Diya restores access to important public services after Russian cyberattack

Actual records, services of individual entrepreneurs, reservations and other documents and services are back in Diya, the online public service reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

The Ministry of Justice has reportedly restored the operation of the USR and the Civil Registry Office, so Diya is again available:

Actual records

Services of individual entrepreneurs

Booking of employees

Birth certificates

Extract from the child's place of residence

Also, the submission of applications to the International Register of Losses on the Diia portal has been launched.

In addition, "many other services" are reportedly available.

