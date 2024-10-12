Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and postpone first 777X delivery due to strike - Reuters

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital.

**Key factors influencing price increases:**

* **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing.
* **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply.
* **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments.
* **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent.

**Current situation in the market:**

According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels.

"The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases."

**What to expect in the future:**

Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation:

* **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices.
* **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases.
* **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices.
* **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market.

**Recommendations for tenants:**

* **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation.
* **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money.
* **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate.
* **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases.

**Conclusion:**

The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and postpone first 777X delivery due to strike - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

Boeing plans to cut 17,000 jobs and postpone the first delivery of the 777X for a year due to a month-long strike. The company expects a loss of $5 billion for the third quarter and is revising its financial plans.

Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs and postpone first 777X delivery due to strike - Reuters

Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, delay the first deliveries of the 777X for a year and post a $5 billion loss for the third quarter as the company's situation continues to deteriorate due to a month-long strike. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, in his address to employees, said that the company is forced to reduce its workforce to meet financial realities, as a strike by 33 thousand workers on the US West Coast has suspended production of 737 MAX, 767 and 777 aircraft.

We are reviewing our staff levels in line with financial reality and focusing on priorities. In the coming months, we plan to reduce the number of employees by about 10%. This reduction applies to both managers and employees,

- the statement said.

It is noted that Boeing shares fell by 1.7% during trading after the market close.

Boeing recorded losses of $5 billion in its defense and commercial divisions.

Reaching an agreement to end the strike is critical for Boeing, as the company filed an unfair labor practices complaint on Wednesday, accusing the workers' union of bad faith negotiations. The S&P rating agency has estimated that the strike is costing Boeing $1 billion a month, and the company risks losing its prestigious investment-grade credit rating.

The CEO also said that Boeing has informed customers that the first delivery of the 777X is now expected in 2026 due to development problems, suspension of test flights and a strike. The company has previously encountered difficulties in certifying the 777X, which significantly delayed the launch of the aircraft.

Boeing, which is due to report its third-quarter financial results on October 23, said in a separate statement that it expects revenue of $17.8 billion, a loss per share of $9.97, and negative operating cash flow of $1.3 billion.

Although our business is facing short-term challenges, we are making important strategic decisions for the future and have a clear idea of what needs to be done to rebuild the company,

- Ortberg added in a statement.

Boeing will discontinue the 767 freighter program in 2027 after the last 29 ordered aircraft are delivered, but will continue to produce the KC-46A refueling aircraft.

The company also said that due to job cuts, it will end the vacation program for fixed-salary employees announced in September.

The publication notes that even before the strike began on September 13, the company was suffering losses as it tried to recover from the safety problems that led to the accident with the new plane in January.

This week, the publication reported that Boeing is considering options for raising billions of dollars through the sale of shares and equity-like securities.

Among these options, the sale of common stock and securities such as mandatory convertible bonds and preferred stock is being considered. One source noted that Boeing was advised to raise approximately $10 billion.

The company has about $60 billion of debt and recorded an operating cash flow loss of more than $7 billion for the first half of 2024.

Analysts estimate that Boeing needs to raise between $10 and $15 billion to maintain its rating.

