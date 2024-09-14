The strike at the Boeing plant may increase the shortage of airplanes and raise ticket prices

The first strike in 16 years at the Boeing plant could lead to a worsening of the global airplane shortage and an increase in airfare. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Boeing's West Coast aircraft plant has announced a strike that began at midnight on Friday. This is the company's first strike since 2008, when the vast majority of employees refused a new contract, suspending production of the popular Boeing 737 MAX model.

Industry executives and analysts warn that the strike could further exacerbate the global aircraft shortage, which is already driving up airfares and forcing airlines to continue operating older aircraft. The lack of new aircraft could worsen the market situation and push airfares even higher.

