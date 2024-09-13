Boeing employees announce the first mass strike in 16 years in the United States

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113533 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116341 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189435 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148798 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150129 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112306 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183108 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 39374 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 66487 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 62748 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 34962 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 40839 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198559 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147213 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151464 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142502 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159032 views
Boeing employees announce the first mass strike in 16 years in the United States

Boeing employees announce the first mass strike in 16 years in the United States

 • 16500 views

Hundreds of Boeing workers have gone on strike at a plant near Seattle, rejecting a pay raise offer. The strike could paralyze the production of 737, 777 and 767 aircraft, which are already delayed.

Hundreds of workers have begun a strike picket at the Renton factory near Seattle, where the 737 Max, the flagship aircraft of the American aircraft manufacturer, is produced.

Written by UNN with reference to ORF News.

In the United States, Boeing employees decided to go on strike, the first since 2008. As announced by the head of the IAM trade union John Holden, the employees rejected the proposal to increase wages by 94.6% of the vote. Groups of employees from Seattle and Portland decided to stop production, considering a 25% pay increase over the next four years insufficient.

The strike is expected to lead to the closure of two major aircraft assembly plants in the Puget Sound region. This will paralyze the production of 737, 777 and 767 cargo planes, which are already delayed.

Despite the massive vote in favor of the strike, the Boeing Group announced in a press release that it was “committed” to negotiations.

HelpHelp

Boeing management and IAM representatives have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement for months. The existing agreement has been in effect for 16 years. The unions are demanding compensation for the losses of previous years. They also want to restore the pension system.

A few days ago, an agreement was reached to raise wages by 25% over four years. Boeing has also promised major investments in the region. The union recommended accepting the agreement, but the number of critical comments has increased in recent days.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Chile, the world's largest copper mineand workers went on strike.

Protests shut down Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant04.09.24, 04:40 • 164759 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

