Boeing employees announce the first mass strike in 16 years in the United States

Hundreds of workers have begun a strike picket at the Renton factory near Seattle, where the 737 Max, the flagship aircraft of the American aircraft manufacturer, is produced.

In the United States, Boeing employees decided to go on strike, the first since 2008. As announced by the head of the IAM trade union John Holden, the employees rejected the proposal to increase wages by 94.6% of the vote. Groups of employees from Seattle and Portland decided to stop production, considering a 25% pay increase over the next four years insufficient.

The strike is expected to lead to the closure of two major aircraft assembly plants in the Puget Sound region. This will paralyze the production of 737, 777 and 767 cargo planes, which are already delayed.

Despite the massive vote in favor of the strike, the Boeing Group announced in a press release that it was “committed” to negotiations.

Boeing management and IAM representatives have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement for months. The existing agreement has been in effect for 16 years. The unions are demanding compensation for the losses of previous years. They also want to restore the pension system.

A few days ago, an agreement was reached to raise wages by 25% over four years. Boeing has also promised major investments in the region. The union recommended accepting the agreement, but the number of critical comments has increased in recent days.

