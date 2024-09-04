Protests shut down Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant
Kyiv • UNN
Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant has been shut down due to mass protests. Demonstrators are demanding fair distribution of electricity throughout the country, not just in the capital Port-au-Prince.
Protests have paralyzed the operation of Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Tuesday, the state-owned energy company Electricite d'Haiti (EDH) reported that the operation of Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant had completely stopped due to mass protests.
The decline in electricity production began on Monday when protesters seized the plant, demanding fair distribution of electricity in other parts of the country, not just in the capital Port-au-Prince. As the capital's residents are forced to use diesel generators and solar panels, they are facing an energy crisis.
40 migrants die in a boat fire off the coast of Haiti20.07.24, 09:51 • 21198 views