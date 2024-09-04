Protests shut down Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant

Protests have paralyzed the operation of Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the state-owned energy company Electricite d'Haiti (EDH) reported that the operation of Haiti's largest hydroelectric power plant had completely stopped due to mass protests.

The decline in electricity production began on Monday when protesters seized the plant, demanding fair distribution of electricity in other parts of the country, not just in the capital Port-au-Prince. As the capital's residents are forced to use diesel generators and solar panels, they are facing an energy crisis.

