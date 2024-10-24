Boeing strike continues after social agreement rejected
Boeing's largest union has rejected a tentative labor agreement and is continuing its strike. 64% of union members voted against a proposal to increase wages by 35% over four years without restoring the pension scheme.
Boeing employees reject the social agreement: almost two-thirds (64%) of the members of the local chapter of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) opposed the project on Wednesday night.
“Our members did not recognize this proposal as adequate,” said its president, John Holden.
The vote, according to the media, is a significant setback for the new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who is trying to restore Boeing's reputation.
Context
In its latest proposal, Boeing management offered a 35% pay raise over four years, but without reinstating the pension scheme that was canceled in 2008. Almost two-thirds (64%) of the members of the local chapter of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) voted against the proposal.
Earlier, on September 8, the company rejected a draft agreement with the IAM that the employees considered insufficient. The IAM demanded a 40% pay raise, as salaries have lagged behind inflation in recent years.
