Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth after crewless mission

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119129 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194094 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151295 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151597 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142418 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196169 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105030 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83427 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79576 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 54847 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 61738 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 37738 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194094 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212000 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200244 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148818 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148146 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152298 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143285 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159730 views
Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth after crewless mission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23183 views

A Boeing Starliner capsule has detached from the ISS and is heading back to Earth without a crew after an 8-month mission. The return will be a key test of maneuverability after engine malfunctions that led to a lengthy investigation.

A Boeing Starliner spacecraft on Friday detached from the International Space Station (ISS) and headed for Earth without a crew, ending a protracted test mission plagued by technical problems. The first two astronauts who were supposed to fly on the Starliner in June this year, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, remained on the ISS along with seven other astronauts as the Starliner autonomously left the station at 18:04 Eastern Time (2204 GMT), Reuters reports, according to UNN

Details

Wilmore and Williams said goodbye to the capsule, whose faulty propulsion system extended their initial eight-day test mission to eight months. Instead of returning to the Starliner, the astronauts will return to Earth in February 2025 on a SpaceX spacecraft, NASA announced last week.

Boeing engineers have downloaded new software for the Starliner that allows the capsule to return to Earth without a crew. This trip will be a key test of the Starliner's maneuvering capabilities.

The capsule will use its maneuvering engines to gradually descend into orbit and re-enter the Earth's atmosphere at approximately 23:17 (0317 GMT on Saturday), after which it is expected to parachute in at 00:03 at the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico.

Earlier, five of the Starliner's 28 maneuvering engines failed while Wilmore and Williams were aboard during an approach to the ISS in June. The same propulsion system also had several leaks of helium, which is used to pressurize the engines.

Despite the successful docking on June 6, these malfunctions led to a months-long investigation by Boeing with the support of NASA, costing the company $125 million, bringing the total cost overruns for the Starliner program to more than $1.6 billion since 2016.

AddendumAddendum

Problems with the Starliner have been ongoing since an unsuccessful unmanned test flight to the ISS in 2019. In 2022, a second mission took place, which was largely successful, although some engines failed again.

The problems with the Starliner undermine Boeing's position in the space industry, which the company dominated for decades before the emergence of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which offered cheaper launches of satellites and astronauts and changed the way NASA works with private companies.

After the Starliner lands in New Mexico, Boeing plans to continue investigating the causes of the engine failure in space. However, the section with the engines - the “service module” responsible for maneuvering in space - will separate from the capsule before re-entry and burn up during re-entry. This means that Boeing will have to use simulations to find out the causes of engine failures in space.

Equipped with a heat shield for reentry protection, the Starliner will deploy a series of parachutes to slow its descent and inflate external airbags before landing to soften the impact.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies

