Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wanted

General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 23656 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 24295 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 40514 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 57118 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 40182 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 35195 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28321 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18835 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 63659 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Popular news
Germans losing patience with Merz: economy not recovering, support falling – BloombergNovember 15, 09:40 AM • 10048 views
Prosecutor General's Office completes investigation into illegal kaolin mining worth UAH 190 millionNovember 15, 11:12 AM • 9604 views
Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - ZelenskyyVideoNovember 15, 11:31 AM • 10001 views
Ukrainian partisans scouted coordinates of enterprise producing Oniks missilesPhotoNovember 15, 11:41 AM • 4168 views
Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian GulfNovember 15, 11:59 AM • 2928 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 63661 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 58516 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 41354 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 66060 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 293674 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 19071 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 63661 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 24175 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 40492 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 86131 views
Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wanted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The body of a 39-year-old mobilized man, who had been wanted since November 12 for unauthorized absence from his unit, was found in a forest in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. He was mobilized on November 8, and according to the results of the military medical commission, he was fit for service in the rear.

Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wanted

On November 14, police found the body of a man in a forest in the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. He turned out to be a 39-year-old local resident who was mobilized into the army on November 8. Since November 12, he had been wanted for unauthorized abandonment of his unit. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Recruitment and Social Support Center, writes UNN.

The day before, a resident of Rozhniativ, Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region, contacted the police. The woman reported that she had found the body of a man in a forest area.

- the report says.

In connection with the incident and the information that became known during the investigation, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (OTCC) provided details. They informed that on November 8, a man was mobilized who, according to the results of the military medical commission, was found fit for service in the rear.

On November 8, 2025, a man born in 1986 was called up for mobilization to the Kalush RTCC and SP (Dolyna). According to the results of the military medical commission, he was found fit for service in military support units, TCC and SP, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, and security units. Therefore, the man was assigned to military service in the guard company of the 1st department of the Kalush RTCC and SP.

- the report says.

However, on November 12, the 39-year-old serviceman went AWOL. On that day, information about the incident was transferred to the Military Law Enforcement Service, after which search operations began, and two days later, the body was found.

On November 14, 2025, law enforcement officers reported that the body of a man was found in a forest in Rozhniativshchyna. An investigative and operational group immediately went to the scene. The deceased turned out to be a 39-year-old resident of the Kalush district, a serviceman of the 1st department of the Kalush RTCC and SP (Dolyna), who had been wanted since November 12 for AWOL.

- the post says.

The regional TCC added that, according to preliminary police data, no signs of violent death were found. The man's body was sent for forensic medical examination.

"Further legal assessment of the event will be provided by the competent authorities," the OTCC summarized.

Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot14.11.25, 09:50 • 31718 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast