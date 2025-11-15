Body of mobilized man found in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region: TCC states that the man was wanted

On November 14, police found the body of a man in a forest in the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk region. He turned out to be a 39-year-old local resident who was mobilized into the army on November 8. Since November 12, he had been wanted for unauthorized abandonment of his unit. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Recruitment and Social Support Center, writes UNN.

The day before, a resident of Rozhniativ, Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk region, contacted the police. The woman reported that she had found the body of a man in a forest area. - the report says.

In connection with the incident and the information that became known during the investigation, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (OTCC) provided details. They informed that on November 8, a man was mobilized who, according to the results of the military medical commission, was found fit for service in the rear.

On November 8, 2025, a man born in 1986 was called up for mobilization to the Kalush RTCC and SP (Dolyna). According to the results of the military medical commission, he was found fit for service in military support units, TCC and SP, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, and security units. Therefore, the man was assigned to military service in the guard company of the 1st department of the Kalush RTCC and SP. - the report says.

However, on November 12, the 39-year-old serviceman went AWOL. On that day, information about the incident was transferred to the Military Law Enforcement Service, after which search operations began, and two days later, the body was found.

On November 14, 2025, law enforcement officers reported that the body of a man was found in a forest in Rozhniativshchyna. An investigative and operational group immediately went to the scene. The deceased turned out to be a 39-year-old resident of the Kalush district, a serviceman of the 1st department of the Kalush RTCC and SP (Dolyna), who had been wanted since November 12 for AWOL. - the post says.

The regional TCC added that, according to preliminary police data, no signs of violent death were found. The man's body was sent for forensic medical examination.

"Further legal assessment of the event will be provided by the competent authorities," the OTCC summarized.

