Body of a man pulled from Kremenchuk reservoir in Kirovohrad Oblast

Rescuers retrieved the body of a deceased man from a reservoir in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by UNN, citing a statement from the regional State Emergency Service department.

It is noted that on June 19 at 18:31, the "101" Rescue Service received a report that the body of a deceased man was found near the shore of the Kremenchuk Reservoir, on Horodotska Street in Svitlovodsk, Oleksandriia district.

Personnel from the 17th fire and rescue unit retrieved the body of the deceased man (personal documents are being established) from the reservoir onto the bank. - reads the statement.

The State Emergency Service department in the Kirovohrad region added that the cause of the man's death and the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

