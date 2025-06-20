$41.630.10
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Body of a man pulled from Kremenchuk reservoir in Kirovohrad Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Rescuers from the 17th fire and rescue unit retrieved the body of a deceased man from the Kremenchuk reservoir. Personal details and circumstances of death are being established.

Rescuers retrieved the body of a deceased man from a reservoir in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by UNN, citing a statement from the regional State Emergency Service department.

Details

It is noted that on June 19 at 18:31, the "101" Rescue Service received a report that the body of a deceased man was found near the shore of the Kremenchuk Reservoir, on Horodotska Street in Svitlovodsk, Oleksandriia district.

Personnel from the 17th fire and rescue unit retrieved the body of the deceased man (personal documents are being established) from the reservoir onto the bank.

- reads the statement.

The State Emergency Service department in the Kirovohrad region added that the cause of the man's death and the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

Recall

In May, rescuers in Kyiv retrieved the body of a woman from the Dnipro River who had fallen from the Pedestrian Bridge. Despite all efforts, it was not possible to resuscitate the drowned woman.

Earlier, border guards found the body of a person in the Tysa River near the border with Hungary.

A 15-year-old girl drowned while swimming in Mykolaiv05.06.25, 19:23 • 3528 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Kirovohrad Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
