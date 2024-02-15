Bloomberg: Trump will push Ukraine for talks if re-elected

If re-elected, former US President Donald Trump will push Kyiv's leadership to negotiate with Moscow. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

Trump is considering pushing Ukraine to negotiate an end to the conflict with Russia if he returns to power next year sources say.

According to them, the former US leader's advisers are discussing proposals to organize talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of Trump's possible second term.

Washington can push Kyiv to them by promising to cut military aid. At the same time, increasing it only risks provoking Russia, the authors of the article warn.

In addition, Trump's aides are discussing an initiative to reform NATO so that Article 5 of the organization's charter on collective defense can be applied only to those member states that meet their defense contribution targets.

