Blinken thanked Kuleba for leading Ukraine's foreign policy

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has thanked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba over the phone for his leadership of foreign policy during a period of historic challenges, as well as for close international partnership in joint international efforts. According to the US State Department spokesman, the conversation took place on Wednesday, after the Ukrainian Foreign Minister resigned, UNN reports .

“Foreign Minister Kuleba has been an extraordinary partner of the United States in our efforts to support Ukraine, to repel Russian aggression and to counter Russian aggression, and in the work we have done to strengthen diplomatic support,” said Matthew Miller.

He also noted that Secretary Blinken expressed great appreciation to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister for his efforts and looks forward to working with his successor.

