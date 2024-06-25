Blinken says it is necessary to develop a plan for the post-war development of Gaza

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88732 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116924 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187778 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232295 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368683 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181669 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149588 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197879 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98816 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116936 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3406 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11261 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12928 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17002 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37990 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Blinken says it is necessary to develop a plan for the post-war development of Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108798 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized the need for Israel to develop a credible post-war plan for Gaza to prevent further escalation and ensure the security and reconstruction of the region.

Blinken says it is necessary to develop a plan for the post-war development of Gaza

On Monday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the need for Israel to develop a reliable post-war plan for Gaza as soon as possible and to prevent further escalation of tensions with Hezbollah on Israel's northern border. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

He (Blinken) briefed Minister Gallant on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen security, governance and reconstruction in Gaza in the post-conflict period and emphasized the importance of this work for Israel's security

the State Department said in a statement following the meeting.

Addendum Addendum

Washington has repeatedly called on Israel to develop a realistic post-war plan for Gaza and warned that its absence could lead to lawlessness and chaos, as well as the return of Hamas to power in the enclave. The Palestinians have previously stated that only an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state will lead to peace.

He also emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic solution that would allow Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes

the State Department added.

Context

The situation in the Middle East remains tense due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements that the approaching end of the intense phase of fighting in Gaza will allow Israel to deploy more forces on the northern border with Lebanon.

Earlier in June, Hezbollah launched the most powerful missile and drone strikes on Israeli cities and military installations in the entire period of hostilities, after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah's top commander.

Gallant traveled to Washington, D.C., where he met with Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, senior aides to President Joe Biden, as well as CIA Director Bill Burns. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Israeli offensive in Lebanon threatens Iranian military response - US general24.06.24, 09:59 • 21164 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31