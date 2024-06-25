Blinken says it is necessary to develop a plan for the post-war development of Gaza

On Monday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the need for Israel to develop a reliable post-war plan for Gaza as soon as possible and to prevent further escalation of tensions with Hezbollah on Israel's northern border. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

He (Blinken) briefed Minister Gallant on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen security, governance and reconstruction in Gaza in the post-conflict period and emphasized the importance of this work for Israel's security the State Department said in a statement following the meeting.

Addendum Addendum

Washington has repeatedly called on Israel to develop a realistic post-war plan for Gaza and warned that its absence could lead to lawlessness and chaos, as well as the return of Hamas to power in the enclave. The Palestinians have previously stated that only an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state will lead to peace.

He also emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic solution that would allow Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes the State Department added.

Context

The situation in the Middle East remains tense due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements that the approaching end of the intense phase of fighting in Gaza will allow Israel to deploy more forces on the northern border with Lebanon.

Earlier in June, Hezbollah launched the most powerful missile and drone strikes on Israeli cities and military installations in the entire period of hostilities, after an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah's top commander.

Gallant traveled to Washington, D.C., where he met with Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, senior aides to President Joe Biden, as well as CIA Director Bill Burns. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

