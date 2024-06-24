Israeli offensive in Lebanon threatens Iranian military response - US general

A senior U.S. military officer, Charles Brown, warned on Sunday that any Israeli military offensive on Lebanon could lead to an Iranian response to the defense of the powerful Hezbollah group there, triggering a broader war that could endanger U.S. forces in the region, writes UNN with reference to France24.

Details

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff of the United States, Air Force General Charles Brown, said that Iran "will be more inclined to support Hezbollah." He added that Tehran supports Hamas, but gives more support to Hezbollah, especially if they give away that Hezbollah is in serious danger.

Israeli officials have threatened to launch a military offensive in Lebanon if negotiations to push Hezbollah away from the border are not reached. Just a few days ago, the Israeli military said it had "approved and approved" plans for an offensive in Lebanon, while the United States is working to ensure that months of attacks across the border do not escalate into a full-scale war, the newspaper points out.

Brown also said the U.S. is unlikely to be able to help Israel defend itself from a broader war with Hezbollah, just as it helped Israel repel the flurry of missiles and drones that Iran launched in April. According to him, it is more difficult to repel attacks by shorter-range missiles that Hezbollah regularly launches across the border with Israel.

At the same time, the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrel, said on Monday that the Middle East is close to seeing the conflict spread to Lebanon, just days after Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus.

"The risk that this war will affect and spread to southern Lebanon is growing every day," Borrel told reporters before a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "We are on the eve of an expanding war.

