NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Israeli offensive in Lebanon threatens Iranian military response - US general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21164 views

A senior U.S. military official has warned that any Israeli offensive on Lebanon could trigger a response from Iran defending Hezbollah, leading to a larger war that puts U.S. forces in the region at risk.

Israeli offensive in Lebanon threatens Iranian military response - US general

A senior U.S. military officer, Charles Brown, warned on Sunday that any Israeli military offensive on Lebanon could lead to an Iranian response to the defense of the powerful Hezbollah group there, triggering a broader war that could endanger U.S. forces in the region, writes UNN with reference to France24.

Details

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff of the United States, Air Force General Charles Brown, said that Iran "will be more inclined to support Hezbollah." He added that Tehran supports Hamas, but gives more support to Hezbollah, especially if they give away that Hezbollah is in serious danger.

Israeli officials have threatened to launch a military offensive in Lebanon if negotiations to push Hezbollah away from the border are not reached. Just a few days ago, the Israeli military said it had "approved and approved" plans for an offensive in Lebanon, while the United States is working to ensure that months of attacks across the border do not escalate into a full-scale war, the newspaper points out.

Brown also said the U.S. is unlikely to be able to help Israel defend itself from a broader war with Hezbollah, just as it helped Israel repel the flurry of missiles and drones that Iran launched in April. According to him, it is more difficult to repel attacks by shorter-range missiles that Hezbollah regularly launches across the border with Israel.

At the same time, the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrel, said on Monday that the Middle East is close to seeing the conflict spread to Lebanon, just days after Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus.

"The risk that this war will affect and spread to southern Lebanon is growing every day," Borrel told reporters before a meeting of foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "We are on the eve of an expanding war.

Netanyahu: intense fighting in Gaza nears end6/24/24, 2:59 AM • 98121 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
