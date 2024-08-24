Blinken congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day and reaffirms U.S. support

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken congratulated the people of Ukraine on Independence Day, expressing support and solidarity in the fight against Russian aggression. In his statement, he emphasized that despite the ongoing war, the courage of Ukrainians remains unwavering. This is stated on the website of the U.S. Department of State, reports UNN.

“Today we celebrate not only your country's history and progress, but also honor the sacrifices you make every day in defense of your country,” Blinken said.

He also emphasized the US's long-term support for Ukraine in the areas of security, economy, and reforms. Blinken emphasized the importance of further promoting democratic values, fighting corruption and economic growth in Ukraine.

“The United States stands ready to deepen our partnership with Ukraine, which is based on a shared commitment to justice and democratic values. We will continue to support you in your defense against Russian aggression and stand together to defend the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Secretary of State added.

In conclusion, Blinken expressed his hope that the Ukrainian people will draw strength from their own determination and thriving culture.

“America stands with you today and always,” he concluded.

