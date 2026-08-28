"Black-market transplant specialists" in Bukovyna set up a scheme to sell anatomical materials from the deceased; suspects detained — Prosecutor General

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
05:06 PM • 11889 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
04:13 PM • 12995 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 20956 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
12:36 PM • 21560 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
12:21 PM • 27947 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
August 28, 11:37 AM • 18840 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
August 28, 10:21 AM • 19039 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
August 28, 09:56 AM • 32072 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 32223 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
August 28, 08:33 AM • 20180 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.3m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
The protests began as a fight for justice but ended up nearly becoming part of Fedorov's new political project, an expert says.August 28, 08:36 AM • 11391 views
Number of Ukrainians missing after floods in Nepal remains unchanged - MFA updated informationAugust 28, 09:24 AM • 5724 views
Romania reported a vessel sinking after a fire in the Black Sea; sailors reported a droneAugust 28, 10:47 AM • 4080 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speakerAugust 28, 11:14 AM • 16190 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 19401 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 20958 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhoto12:59 PM • 19542 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory12:21 PM • 27950 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 32075 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 32225 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Nepal
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 57789 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 89185 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 86347 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 125384 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 108336 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Mushrooms
BM-27 Uragan

"Black-market transplant specialists" in Bukovyna set up a scheme to sell anatomical materials from the deceased; suspects detained — Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Four employees of a pathological anatomy bureau are suspected of illegally removing and selling tissue from deceased individuals. They have been detained.

"Black-market transplant specialists" in Bukovyna set up a scheme to sell anatomical materials from the deceased; suspects detained — Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme involving the illegal trade in the organs and tissues of deceased people in Bukovyna. The criminal activity was organized by officials of the Chernivtsi Regional Pathology Bureau. As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported, four employees of the pathology bureau were notified of suspicion, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, each participant in the "scheme" had a specific role — from interacting with the relatives of the deceased and preparing fictitious documents to the direct removal of anatomical materials and their subsequent transportation to customers. 

Skin, bones, tendons, corneas and other tissues were removed from the bodies of the deceased. They were sold to companies that manufacture bioimplants for surgery and dentistry. The bureau did not have a license to practice transplant medicine, so trade with recipient companies was concealed by fictitious agreements on "scientific and medical cooperation," while the transfer of tissues was documented as the "supply of raw materials for the manufacture of bioimplants." With some clients, they worked without contractual relations 

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, relatives of the deceased were manip­ulatively persuaded to consent to such procedures by being offered free embalming or body storage, as well as discounts on other services. At the same time, people were unaware of the actual extent of the removals and the subsequent sale of the tissues.

Cases were also documented in which relatives of the deceased refused to give consent, but anatomical materials were removed against their will. In another episode, consent was obtained from an employee of a geriatric nursing home who cared for the deceased person, although the burial was handled by relatives, who were not asked anything.

The collected materials were delivered to recipients by rail in containers with refrigerant. In particular, the transfer of ten boxes of biomaterials was documented, as well as the shipment of corneas by the Chernivtsi–Odesa train. Official payment for such "services" was transferred to the bureau's account under acceptance-and-transfer certificates for services provided. At the same time, every month the scheme's participants received "shadow cash" through currency exchange offices, which they divided among themselves depending on their roles and the number of removals 

- Kravchenko added.

Currently, four employees of the Chernivtsi Regional Pathology Bureau have been detained. They were notified of suspicion of illegally trading in human anatomical materials, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy (Part 5 of Article 143 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Searches were conducted at the bureau's premises, as well as at the suspects' residences and in their vehicles.

A human body is not a commodity, and a family's grief is not an opportunity to make money. Everyone who turned medical activity into a "black market" will receive an appropriate legal assessment. The investigation is ongoing. We will continue working 

- the Prosecutor General concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Search
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Odesa