Bitcoin price stabilizes at $105 thousand: what is happening on the cryptocurrency market

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 46902 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77944 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104493 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107671 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102918 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103656 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113360 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100362 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 31980 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114633 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 37732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109125 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 46902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131625 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153954 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 9196 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14839 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114633 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139054 views
Bitcoin price stabilizes at $105 thousand: what is happening on the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin price stabilizes at $105 thousand: what is happening on the cryptocurrency market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27183 views

Bitcoin rose to $105.3 thousand after the Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged. Tesla revalued its crypto assets according to new standards, adding $600 million to its profit.

On Thursday, bitcoin began to rise, recovering its position after recent losses. This happened against the backdrop of the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, which was generally in line with market expectations. Written by UNN with reference to Investing.

Bitcoin was given an additional boost by Tesla's announcement that its profits had increased by $600 million thanks to its cryptocurrency assets. However, this was more related to a change in accounting rules than to real financial flows.

In recent weeks, cryptocurrency markets have experienced increased volatility. Investors were nervous about possible changes in the regulation of digital assets in the United States, especially after Donald Trump's statements about the need for a more liberal approach. Additional pressure was created by his plans to increase trade tariffs, which could affect global financial markets.

The global stock market situation has improved somewhat after Wall Street recovered from a large-scale sell-off in technology stocks. The main factor behind this reaction was concerns about China's new artificial intelligence program. Nevertheless, US stock futures showed positive dynamics during the Asian trading session.

As of 00:36 Eastern Time (05:36 GMT), bitcoin was up 3% to $105,304.6. The market was closely following the statements of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who confirmed that the central bank is in no hurry to cut rates. In his opinion, the US economy is showing signs of stability even as inflation slows. He also emphasized the Fed's independence from political influence, hinting at Trump's calls for further monetary easing.

Despite some relief after Powell's speech, maintaining high rates for a longer period may put pressure on risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Tesla has revised the valuation of its cryptocurrency assets.

Tesla's fourth-quarter financial statements contained an interesting update: the company revised its bitcoin reserves valuation using new accounting standards.

Oil prices stagnate as clarity on Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico is sought1/30/25, 10:49 AM • 28030 views

According to the new approach, the 9,720 bitcoins on Tesla's balance sheet are now valued at $1.07 billion, which is significantly higher than the previous book value of $184 million. This has had a significant impact on the company's financial performance, adding $600 million to its profits.

The revision of the asset value took place amid the rapid growth of bitcoin over the past two years. It was also made possible by a change in accounting rules adopted by the US Financial Accounting Standards Board. From now on, companies that own digital assets are required to update their valuation in accordance with the market value on a quarterly basis.

Despite the positive effect of this revision, Tesla's overall financial results in the fourth quarter did not meet analysts' expectations.

Not only bitcoin, but also other digital assets have shown positive dynamics.

- Ethereum (ETH) rose by 2% to reach $3,193.60.

- XRP added to its value, rising to $3.1216.

- Cardano, Solana, and Polygon grew from 1% to 4%.

- Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 1.3%.

At the same time, the $TRUMP memecoin, created by Donald Trump in January, remained unchanged, although it had previously lost about 60% of its value from its peak.

Despite the positive trend, the cryptocurrency market remains in a zone of heightened uncertainty. Investors are cautiously assessing the prospects for further regulation of the industry, as well as the impact of the Fed's monetary policy on future exchange rate fluctuations.

Recall 

On Monday, January 27, the largest cryptocurrency fell to $98 thousand. The reason for this drop is believed to be the tariff threats of US President Donald Trump.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising