Bitcoin plummets below $70,000, erasing gains since Trump's victory

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 7258 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 7880 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 12274 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 22653 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 50898 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26166 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25696 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21168 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14294 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14049 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3m/s
84%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 30003 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 16158 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 21485 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 7220 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 11449 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 7260 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 50899 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 63182 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 93120 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 92883 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 1446 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 11477 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 16182 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 38292 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 20896 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

Bitcoin plummets below $70,000, erasing gains since Trump's victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $69,858, reaching its lowest level since November 2024. Over the week, Bitcoin lost almost 8%, and since the beginning of the year, almost 20%.

Bitcoin plummets below $70,000, erasing gains since Trump's victory

Bitcoin plunged below $70,000 on Thursday, and the world's largest cryptocurrency's decline showed no signs of stopping, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to a low of $69,858, its lowest level since November 2024, when Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election, stating his intention to support cryptocurrencies during his campaign.

Over the week, Bitcoin has already fallen by almost 8%, bringing its year-to-date losses to almost 20%. Ether, which fell almost 2% to $2,090, is down almost 30% year-to-date.

The latest sharp cryptocurrency crash, attributed by analysts to Kevin Warsh's nomination as Federal Reserve chairman, due to expectations that he might reduce the Fed's balance sheet.

Cryptocurrencies are widely seen as beneficiaries of a large balance sheet, as they typically rose when the Fed fueled money markets with liquidity — support for speculative assets, the publication writes.

"The market fears a hawk from his side," said Manuel Villegas Franceschi of the next-generation research team at Julius Baer. "A smaller balance sheet will not provide any support for cryptocurrencies."

According to CoinGecko, the global cryptocurrency market has lost almost $1.9 trillion since peaking at $4.379 trillion in early October, with about $800 billion lost in the last month alone. Cryptocurrencies have been struggling for several months after a record crash last October, when Bitcoin fell from its peak amid a loss of leveraged positions, the publication indicates.

Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations03.02.26, 08:25 • 5146 views

This has reduced investor interest in digital assets and made attitudes towards the industry unstable.

"We believe this broader decline is mainly driven by massive outflows from institutional ETFs. Since the downturn in October 2025, billions of dollars have flowed out of these funds every month," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a client note.

They added that US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of over $3 billion in January, following outflows of about $2 billion and $7 billion in December and November, respectively.

"In our view, this sustained sell-off indicates that traditional investors are losing interest, and overall pessimism about cryptocurrencies is growing," the analysts said.

Bitcoin's fate has been linked to the broader technology sector for some time. The price has tended to rise, especially amid investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

The collapse of global software companies' stocks this week accelerated the decline in the value of Bitcoin, Ether, and other tokens.

Market observers are beginning to wonder if this decline is the beginning of a sharper correction.

"Concerns are emerging about crypto miners and whether we could see forced liquidations if prices continue to fall, which could lead to a vicious cycle," Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said in a note.

"Our view on cryptocurrency has always been that it should not constitute more than a very small part of a total portfolio. However, it is also an asset class that is widely owned, especially by retail investors, and therefore increases overall market risk," he pointed out.

Crypto traders prepare for Bitcoin to fall below $65,00005.02.26, 03:45 • 3684 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
US Elections
Trend
Federal Reserve
Deutsche Bank
Donald Trump
United States