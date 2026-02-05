$43.190.22
Crypto traders prepare for Bitcoin to fall below $65,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Crypto traders expect Bitcoin to fall below $65,000, with an 82% probability. Since October last year, Bitcoin has lost 40% of its value, and the crypto market capitalization has shrunk by $1.5 trillion.

Crypto traders prepare for Bitcoin to fall below $65,000

Pessimistic sentiment is intensifying in the cryptocurrency market: the value of Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest level since Trump's inauguration. According to forecasts on decentralized platforms, the digital currency has not yet bottomed out and could lose a significant portion of its current value in the coming months. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

On the popular platform Polymarket, traders currently estimate the probability of Bitcoin falling to $65,000 by 2026 at 82%. This means a potential further decline of 13% from the current level of $73,200. More radical forecasts indicate a 60% probability of a collapse to $55,000, while investors' belief in a return to $100,000 has fallen to 54%.

Crypto market volatility leads to $2.5 billion in Bitcoin liquidations03.02.26, 08:25 • 5086 views

Experts attribute the bearish trend to Bitcoin losing its "safe haven" status and ceasing to correlate with traditional defensive assets.

Analysts at Marex note that capital outflow from crypto-ETFs and the breach of key support lines, recorded back in November 2025, confirm the market's transition into a prolonged stagnation phase.

Global losses and investor outflow

Since reaching an all-time high of over $126,000 last October, Bitcoin has already lost 40% of its value. The total capitalization of the crypto market has shrunk from $4 trillion to $2.5 trillion. According to Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead, the October 2025 crash was the most devastating for traders using leverage, causing a mass exodus of players from the market.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that the price of Bitcoin has fallen below the average purchase cost of MicroStrategy, the largest public holder of cryptocurrency, for the first time since 2023. This creates additional psychological pressure on institutional investors, who previously considered the $75,000-$80,000 level a reliable support zone.

Bitcoin plummets to lowest level since Trump's election victory04.02.26, 02:53 • 3696 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
