Bitcoin lost 3.2% after a record increase to over $108,000

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129618 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137077 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111091 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165974 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133155 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132203 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51799 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101914 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104127 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173598 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182804 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132211 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143647 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135213 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152343 views
Bitcoin lost 3.2% after a record increase to over $108,000

Bitcoin lost 3.2% after a record increase to over $108,000

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24309 views

The record pace of Bitcoin's growth slowed down at the end of 2024, leading to its first monthly decline since August. It yielded a 120% return last year, and investors are optimistic about 2025.

The record growth in the Bitcoin exchange rate at the end of 2024 has weakened. In December, Bitcoin fell by 3.2% after reaching a maximum of $108,315, which was the first decline since August. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

As of 2:55 pm on Wednesday in Singapore, Bitcoin has become cheaper by 0.20%, trading at the level of $93,518.

The digital asset fell by 3.2% last month, as US investors cashed in profits after the rally caused by the victory of the elected President Donald Trump led Bitcoin to a historic maximum of $108,315 in mid-December.

The excitement in the cryptocurrency market has subsided, as expectations of a reduction in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve have weakened, leading to a decrease in appetite for risky assets.

A group of a dozen US exchange-traded funds trading in Bitcoin recorded a net outflow of about $1.8 billion from December 19.

The number of outstanding contracts - for Bitcoin futures traded by the Chicago-based CME Group Inc. and considered an indicator of US institutional interest - also fell by almost 20% from the December peak.

Despite this, in 2024, Bitcoin earned a 120% profit, outpacing gold and global stocks.

"We believe that a key catalyst may emerge in January, when institutions adjust their asset allocation," according to a note from QCP Capital to clients.

International assistance to Ukraine in 2025: what the government expects
01.01.25, 06:00 • 98335 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
Technologies

