Bitcoin plummets below $65,000

Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 17971 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 17595 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 19419 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 31420 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64592 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28616 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27627 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22081 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14980 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14597 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 792 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 17971 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64591 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 68502 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 98443 views
Truth Social

Bitcoin plummets below $65,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Bitcoin fell by 11% to $64,944, its lowest level since October 2024. This drop wiped out almost half of Bitcoin's value since it reached its record high.

Bitcoin plummets below $65,000

Bitcoin's price has fallen below $65,000 as the unwinding of leveraged bets and broader market turbulence deepened a sell-off that erased all gains since the election of President Donald Trump, which sparked speculative excitement in cryptocurrencies, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Thursday, the token fell by as much as 11% to $64,944, its lowest level since October 2024. The collapse wiped out almost half of Bitcoin's value since reaching a record four months ago and spread to other tokens, ETF-related assets, and companies like Strategy Inc., which hold vast amounts of coins.

The downturn marked a sharp retreat from Bitcoin's meteoric rise for much of the past year, when the return of a crypto-friendly Republican to the White House prompted investors to pile into such tokens and the Wall Street instruments that emerged around them. The market began to crack this month as rising geopolitical tensions led to turmoil in global financial markets and limited risk-taking. This caused a sharp decline in Bitcoin since mid-January and triggered a self-reinforcing selling cycle as funds liquidated assets to meet redemption obligations and unwind leveraged bets.

Bitcoin plummets below $70,000, erasing gains since Trump's victory

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
US Elections
Trend
Bitcoin
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump