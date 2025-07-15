Bitcoin crashed after reaching an all-time high

Bitcoin fell after a record surge that pushed the largest digital token above the $120,000 mark, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

The cryptocurrency fell 3.2%, its biggest decline in more than three weeks, and traded at $117,386 by 12:40 p.m. Singapore time on Tuesday. Ether, the second-largest, fell 1.4%, while other smaller coins, including XRP and Solana2, also fell by almost 2%.

The pullback came after Bitcoin first rose above $123,000 on Monday. The rally was driven by optimism about potential progress in US digital asset legislation, which could advance US President Donald Trump's crypto-friendly agenda. The cryptocurrency also benefited from a recent rally in other risky assets, including near-record high US stocks, amid easing concerns about the economic consequences of Trump's new trade war.

"This is just a standard pullback after an overheated market," said Stephan von Henish, director of OTC trading for Asia-Pacific at crypto custodian Bitgo Inc.

He added that the next key support level for Bitcoin is $114,000 - a level that previously triggered the liquidation of a large number of short positions.

