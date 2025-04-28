$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
02:20 PM • 3180 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

02:15 PM • 9542 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

02:07 PM • 7060 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

01:08 PM • 10214 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

12:59 PM • 15671 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

12:30 PM • 16007 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

12:00 PM • 11684 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

11:54 AM • 16994 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64307 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57275 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
12:59 PM • 15715 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
12:30 PM • 16040 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
11:54 AM • 17016 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64332 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
April 26, 04:00 AM • 166313 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high of around $120,000 in the second quarter - Standard Chartered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Investors are abandoning US assets, boosting Bitcoin's growth. Experts predict it will reach $120,000 this quarter and confirm a target of $200,000 by 2025.

Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high of around $120,000 in the second quarter - Standard Chartered

A strategic departure of investors from American assets may lead to Bitcoin reaching a new historical high in the second quarter of the year, Jeff Kendrick of Standard Chartered said in a report on Monday, UNN reports with reference to CoinDesk.

Details

Kendrick believes that the world's largest cryptocurrency will reach $120,000 this quarter, against the background of confirming the previously announced goal of $200,000 by the end of 2025.

Bitcoin traded around $95,300 at the time of publication.

Kendrick noted that the premium for the term of U.S. Treasury bonds, which is closely correlated with the price of Bitcoin, is at a 12-year high. The accumulation by "whales" has also been strong. In addition, an analysis of Bitcoin by time of day suggests that American investors may be looking for assets outside the U.S., he said.

Finally, exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows last week indicate a "safe haven reallocation from gold to BTC," Kendrick wrote.

"Bitcoin may be a better hedge than gold against financial system risks," he added.

Bitcoin exceeded $93,000 amid optimism over Trump's statement on tariffs for China23.04.25, 08:53 • 3246 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Bitcoin
Donald Trump
China
United States
