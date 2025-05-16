Biographer's Day and Love a Tree Day: What is celebrated on May 16

Today, May 16, the whole world celebrates Biographer's Day — a holiday for those who preserve information about outstanding people, passing on their experience and example to future generations, writes UNN.

Biographer's Day

Every year on this day, the world celebrates Biographer's Day — a professional holiday for people who dedicate themselves to studying the lives of individuals who played a significant role in history. This day is also intended to emphasize the importance of biography as a genre of literature. Biographers record not only the facts of other people's lives, but also the spirit of the eras in which they lived. Thanks to this, the memory of outstanding figures, cultural achievements and little-known but important stories is preserved today.

A letter written on board the "Titanic" before its disaster was sold at auction for almost $400,000

Day of Love for Trees

May 16 is also the Day of Love for Trees. It is intended to draw attention to how important it is today to take care of trees and promote the increase of green spaces.

Trees play a significant role in the quality of the air we breathe. They saturate it with ozone, trap dust and harmful substances, and improve the microclimate. In modern urbanized conditions, trees become a real shield against environmental threats.

In addition, forests are centers of biodiversity: animals live here, medicinal plants, berries and nuts grow. They are one of the main natural resources that we must preserve for future generations.

For Ukrainians, trees have a deep cultural significance. Willow, viburnum, oak and poplar are not only plants, but symbols of the nation, spirituality and beauty. Since ancient times, our ancestors have worshiped nature, giving trees a sacred meaning.

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

Day of Remembrance of Victims of Mass Burials in Iraq

May 16 is an important day for Iraq. After all, today they commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Mass Burials — a tragic reminder of the crimes of Saddam Hussein's regime.

After the overthrow of the dictatorship in 2003, the world learned about the scale of repression: more than 300,000 bodies were found in mass graves dating back to 1983–1991. These burials became evidence of political persecution, ethnic cleansing and mass executions.

This day is intended to preserve the memory of the innocent victims, as well as to serve as a warning against dictatorship, genocide and human rights violations.

Ate a significant portion of the body: In Iraq, a pet lion killed its owner

International Celiac Disease Awareness Day

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body does not tolerate gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley.

This day is intended to raise awareness of this disease among the population, as well as to draw attention to the needs of people living with celiac disease. Often the disease remains undiagnosed, because its symptoms can be different — from abdominal pain to chronic fatigue or anemia.

The only effective way to treat celiac disease is to adhere to a gluten-free diet. That is why access to appropriate products, proper diagnosis and patient support are important health issues.

Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice

Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Theodore the Sanctified, disciple of Saint Pachomius

On May 16, the Orthodox Church commemorates the memory of the Venerable Theodore the Sanctified — a disciple of Saint Pachomius, one of the first organizers of monastic life.

Theodore was born around 314 in Egypt. Even in his youth, he decided to dedicate himself to God. He joined the community of Saint Pachomius, where he became known for his modesty, silence, hard work and deep prayer.

Over time, Theodore became Pachomius' closest assistant, and after his death — headed the monastic communities and continued the work of his teacher. Under his leadership, monasticism in Egypt became even stronger and more widespread.

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Pope Francis - Coordination Headquarters