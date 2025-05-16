Biographer's Day and Love a Tree Day: What is celebrated on May 16

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
May 15, 07:31 PM • 13936 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 06:19 PM • 27782 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 63348 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 56103 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 95099 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 109093 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 161066 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147822 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 307218 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104629 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news

In the center of Kyiv, a woman scattered flowers and damaged photos of fallen defenders on the Alley of Heroes

May 15, 06:23 PM • 3796 views

Enemy UAVs have become more active in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region: possible air defense work

May 15, 07:05 PM • 8398 views

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

May 15, 07:41 PM • 7798 views

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

10:13 PM • 4636 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 8980 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 63363 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 120316 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 186783 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 253310 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 307226 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 28411 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 68189 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 99258 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 134287 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 83266 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Biographer's Day and Love a Tree Day: What is celebrated on May 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

May 16 is Biographer's Day, Love a Tree Day, honoring the memory of victims of mass graves in Iraq and International Celiac Disease Awareness Day. An important date for everyone.

Biographer's Day and Love a Tree Day: What is celebrated on May 16

Today, May 16, the whole world celebrates Biographer's Day — a holiday for those who preserve information about outstanding people, passing on their experience and example to future generations, writes UNN.

Biographer's Day

Every year on this day, the world celebrates Biographer's Day — a professional holiday for people who dedicate themselves to studying the lives of individuals who played a significant role in history. This day is also intended to emphasize the importance of biography as a genre of literature. Biographers record not only the facts of other people's lives, but also the spirit of the eras in which they lived. Thanks to this, the memory of outstanding figures, cultural achievements and little-known but important stories is preserved today.

A letter written on board the "Titanic" before its disaster was sold at auction for almost $400,00027.04.25, 04:42 • 6193 views

Day of Love for Trees

May 16 is also the Day of Love for Trees. It is intended to draw attention to how important it is today to take care of trees and promote the increase of green spaces.

Trees play a significant role in the quality of the air we breathe. They saturate it with ozone, trap dust and harmful substances, and improve the microclimate. In modern urbanized conditions, trees become a real shield against environmental threats.

In addition, forests are centers of biodiversity: animals live here, medicinal plants, berries and nuts grow. They are one of the main natural resources that we must preserve for future generations.

For Ukrainians, trees have a deep cultural significance. Willow, viburnum, oak and poplar are not only plants, but symbols of the nation, spirituality and beauty. Since ancient times, our ancestors have worshiped nature, giving trees a sacred meaning.

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty 09.05.25, 18:40 • 71106 views

Day of Remembrance of Victims of Mass Burials in Iraq

May 16 is an important day for Iraq. After all, today they commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Mass Burials — a tragic reminder of the crimes of Saddam Hussein's regime.

After the overthrow of the dictatorship in 2003, the world learned about the scale of repression: more than 300,000 bodies were found in mass graves dating back to 1983–1991. These burials became evidence of political persecution, ethnic cleansing and mass executions.

This day is intended to preserve the memory of the innocent victims, as well as to serve as a warning against dictatorship, genocide and human rights violations.

Ate a significant portion of the body: In Iraq, a pet lion killed its owner 12.05.25, 21:02 • 3764 views

International Celiac Disease Awareness Day

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body does not tolerate gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley.

This day is intended to raise awareness of this disease among the population, as well as to draw attention to the needs of people living with celiac disease. Often the disease remains undiagnosed, because its symptoms can be different — from abdominal pain to chronic fatigue or anemia.

The only effective way to treat celiac disease is to adhere to a gluten-free diet. That is why access to appropriate products, proper diagnosis and patient support are important health issues.

Why you should reduce salt intake: doctors named the reason and voiced advice13.05.25, 12:50 • 2800 views

Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Theodore the Sanctified, disciple of Saint Pachomius

On May 16, the Orthodox Church commemorates the memory of the Venerable Theodore the Sanctified — a disciple of Saint Pachomius, one of the first organizers of monastic life.

Theodore was born around 314 in Egypt. Even in his youth, he decided to dedicate himself to God. He joined the community of Saint Pachomius, where he became known for his modesty, silence, hard work and deep prayer.

Over time, Theodore became Pachomius' closest assistant, and after his death — headed the monastic communities and continued the work of his teacher. Under his leadership, monasticism in Egypt became even stronger and more widespread.

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners were handed over to Pope Francis - Coordination Headquarters15.05.25, 14:00 • 1840 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture
Iraq
Egypt
Brent
$64.59
Bitcoin
$104,194.80
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,218.84
Ethereum
$2,573.13